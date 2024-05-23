Win Metawin na-bash sa beauty pageant

Isa ang Thai Superstar na si Win Metawin sa mga performer kagabi sa coronation night ng Miss Universe Philippines 2024.

Sulit naman ang binayad ng kanyang fans dahil dalawang beses naman siyang nag-perform.

Una nga ay nag-perform siya para sa evening gown competition ng nasabing pageant.

Habang rumarampa sa kanilang evening gown ang mga natalong kandidata ay nagpe-perform naman si Win.

Pero noong Top 10 delegates na ang rumarampa ay bumalik muna si Win sa backstage at bumalik na lamang sa stage noong tapos nang rumampa ang lahat.

After ng evening gown competition ay hindi na pinaalis si at pinerform niya ang isang Thai song.

Okey naman ang naging performance niya nang mapanood ko ng live sa MOA Arena, pero na-bash siya ng mga nanonood sa livestream.

Sey ng mga netizen, piyok daw nang piyok si Win.

Kung may bumatikos, mayroon ding nagtanggol.

“May sakit ako di ko na keri makipagbakbakan basta ‘di kasalanan ni Win na panget yung audio jusko ang galing galing n’ya sa live, walang piyok.”

“Dear @theMUPH , I am so gladful and thankful by your decision in inviting Thai’s Star, Win Metawin Opas-iamkajorn to the Miss Universe Philippines 2024. However, aside from the greatful, due to your poor managements, Win received hateful comments and mocking reactions while comparing to live session, Win has performed the best.

“As responsible to that, I hope that your management will give a better statement regarding all this mess up issue.

“As fans, we cannot control the amount of hates that are spreading towards all over social media platforms.

“Instead, we are seeking for your apologize due to what had happened last night that disappointed us as fans.

“With due respect, please come over and give us, especially Win Metawin, an apologize to clear up his name again.

“This was beyond expectation that a big event had a very poor management that lead to bad impression for the artist. Please, clear this mess up and the name of the Thai Star. Sincerely, thank you.”

Pero hindi nga lang audio ng performance ni Win ang nirereklamo ng netizens, pati na rin ‘yung ilang noise mula sa staff na nadidinig sa live stream.

Well…