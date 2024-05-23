Nagpahayag ng suporta at nagbigay ng tulong pinansiyal si Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez sa mga atletang Pilipino na lalaban sa Paris Olympics sa Hulyo.

Ang delegasyon ng mga manlalaro sa pa¬ngunguna ni Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas President Monico Puentevella ay nag-courtesy call kay Romualdez sa tanggapan nito sa Kamara de Representantes noong Miyerkoles nang hapon.

“Each one of you has worked so hard and faced many challenges to get to where you are. You’ve shown great dedication and strength, and you carried our flag with pride on the world stage. Your stories inspire us all,” sabi ni Romualdez.

Ayon kay Romualdez ang mga atleta ay nagsisilbing inspirasyon sa marami. Nagbigay rin si Romualdez ng tig-P500,000 sa mga atletang lalaban sa Olympics.

“This is more than just a reward; it’s our way of saying we believe in you and are here to help you succeed in the future,” sabi ng lider ng Kamara.

“Your success brings hope and joy to every Filipino. You have shown that with passion and perseverance, we can achieve greatness. You are a shining example for the next generation of athletes and all of us,” dagdag pa nito.

Ang mga atleta ay kinatawan nina John Ceniza, Eireen Ando, at Vanessa Sarno, na lalaban sa weightlifting, at Joanie Delgaco na lalaban naman sa rowing.

Ang iba pang atleta na nagkuwalipika sa Paris Olympics ay sina EJ Obiena (Pole Vault), Carlos Yulo (Gymnastics), Aleah Finnegan (Gymnastics), Eumir Marcial (Boxing), Nesthy Petecio (Boxing), Aira Villegas (Boxing) Rosegie Ramos (Weightlifting), Levi Jung-Ruivivar (Gymnastics), at Samantha Catantan (Fencing). (Billy Begas)