Magpapamalas ang Filipino children choir ng isang makasaysayang performance na gaganapin sa kauna-unahang World Children’s Day sa Vatican sa Mayo 25-26.

Isa mismo sa magiging audience ng Young Voices of the Philippines (YVP) si Pope Francis.

Sa Facebook post,nagpahayag ng excitement ang YVP dahil sa oportunidad na makapag- perform sa harap ng Santo Papa.

“We wanted to take a moment to express our deep gratitude for your support and kindly ask for your prayers as we celebrate World Children’s Day in Rome on May 25 and 26,” ayon sa YVP.

Ipagdiriwang ni Pope Francis ang okasyon bilang pabgbibigay ng halaga sa edukasyon at pag aalaga sa mga bata.

Ang naturang dalawang araw na event at tatampukan ng pagdarasal,

reflection at festivities.

Nabatid na hindi lamang kakanta sa seye ng concert kundi magpi-perform rin sila sa mga banal na misa ng Santo Papa.

Ayon kay Fr. Enzo Fortunato, events coordinator, nasa 70,000 bata mula sa 101bansa ang inaasahan pupuno sa nations Rome Olympic Stadium para sa opening ceremony sa Mayo 25 kung saan magkakaroon ng misa ang Santo Papa sa St. Peter’s Square sa Mayo 26.

Inianunsiyo ni Pope Francis na dahil ito ang First World Day of Children last year,ang 2024 angmagsisilbing debut celebration.

Ayon kay CBCP News, YVP conductor Dr. Maria Theresa Vizconde-Roldan ,ang mga bata ay kakanta kasama ang iba pang choirs sa Stadium at kapag nakaroon ng Papal Mass.

“Our participation in this event aligns with our mission to promote our culture and heritage globally and provide opportunities for holistic growth to our choir members,” dagdag nito.

“We believe this experience will enrich them holistically and inspire them to continue serving the Church and society,” dagdag ni Viszonde Roldan.

Nabatid na ang YVP ay binuo noong 2020 at regular na nagpi-perform sa Cubao Cathedral sa Quezon City at nakilala sa international choral festivals, kabilang na sa 12th Golden Gate International Choral Festival sa San Francisco, California.(Juliet de Loza-Cudia)