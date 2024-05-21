Gin Kings wala pang napipiga kay Scottie Thompson sa semis

Semis Game 3 Miyerkoles:

(Dasmarinas Arena/Cavite)

4:30pm – Rain or Shine vs SMB

(Beermen lead series 2-0)

7:30pm – Meralco vs Ginebra

(Series tied 1-1)

MAGKABUHOL sa 1-1 ang semifinals ng series ng PBA Philippine Cup sa pagitan ng Ginebra at Meralco.

Inari ng Gins ang Game 1, 92-88, bumawi ang Bolts 103-91 sa Game 2 noong Linggo. Basagan muli ang dalawa sa dayo ng Game 3 ngayong Miyerkoles sa Dasmarinas Arena sa Cavite.

Nagliyab ng career-high 41 points si Christian Standhardinger noong huli pero wala na halos siyang nakatuwang sa Gins maliban kina Maverick Ahanmisi (14) at Stanley Pringle (13).

Si Scottie Thompson, hindi pa nagpaparamdam sa best-of-seven. Sa dalawang laro ay 5 of 19 combined mula sa floor ang dating MVP, nagkasya lang sa 6 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists.

“It’s not about Christian, and not only about Christian. It’s about getting contributions from everybody,” giit ni coach Tim Cone. “We need that positive minutes from a lot of our guys.”

Hinayaan ng Bolts na mapunta ang bola kay C-Stan noong huli. Mula sa floor ay 13 of 17 at 15 for 23 sa stripe ang Fil-German.

“We’re okay with letting one guy go off if that means everybody else is cold and not in rhythm ‘coz at the end of the day, all we need is a win,” salo ni Bolts Luigi Trillo. “At the end of the game, if we’re the ones that prevailed, then we did our jobs despite how many points our opponents had.”

Sumakay ang Meralco kina Allein Maliksi (25) at Chris Newsome (20) para itabla ang serye. Mainam din sina Chris Banchero, Cliff Hodge, John Quinto.

“It’s so hard to win back-to-back in a series and it’s most especially so against Ginebra,” paalala ni Trillo.

(Vladi Eduarte)