Nanguna ang Tingog Partylist na pinamumunuan nina Reps. Yedda Marie K. Romualdez at Jude Acidre sa performance survey na isinagawa ng RP-Mission and Development (RPMD) Foundation.

Nagpasalamat si Acidre sa patuloy na pagkilala sa mga ginagawa ng Tingog Partylist upang mapabuti ang kalagayan ng mga Pilipino, lalo na ang mga mahihirap.

“We are deeply honored and humbled by this acknowledgment, which underscores our unwavering commitment to serving the Filipino people with dedication and excellence,” ani Acidre.

Iniugnay ni Acidre ang tagumpay ng Tingog sa sama-samang hakbang ng mga opisyal at supporter nito para maisulong ang interes at kapakanan ng kanilang constituents.

“This milestone serves as a testament to our relentless pursuit of genuine and effective representation,” wika pa ni Acidre.

“Rest assured, Tingog Party-list will persist in championing the voices of those we represent and strive to make a positive impact on the lives of every Filipino,” dagdag pa nito.

Ayon sa non-commissioned survey na isinagawa mula Marso 18 hanggang 24, nakakuha ang Tingog Partylist ng 90.3 porsyento.

“The independent and non-commissioned nationwide survey shows that the TINGOG PARTYLIST, represented by Congresswoman Yedda Marie Romualdez and Representative Jude Acidre, continues to set the benchmark for excellence with an impressive performance rating of 90.3%,” sabi ng RPMD sa isang pahayag.

“This outstanding achievement consistently places them at the top of the rankings, reinforcing their status as one of the most effective and influential party-list groups in the Philippines. Their leadership and commitment, which have driven significant legislative progress and exemplified effective representation, serve as an inspiration to other Representatives, earning them widespread acclaim and recognition within the political landscape,” saad pa nito.

Tabla naman sa ikalawang puwesto ang Bicol Saro (87.8%), Ang Probinsyano (87.6%), Ako Bisaya (87.3%), Agimat (87.1%), at ACT-CIS (86.5%).

Nasa ikatlong puwesto naman ang TGP (86.2%), at tabla sa ika-apat na puwesto ang Ako Bicol (85.1%), at ALONA (84.8%). Nasa ikalimang puwesto nman ang 4Ps (83.6%), Uswag Ilonggo (83.2%), at Marino (82.8%).

Kinuha sa survey ang opinyon ng 10,000 respondents mula sa 67.75 milyong rehistradong botante s bansa. Ang survey ay mayroong margin of error na +/-1% at confidence level na 95%.