Karl Anthony Towns, Wolves pinababa sa trono Nuggets

PINAG-EMPAKE ni Karl-Anthony Towns at ng Minnesota Timberwolves ang defending champions Denver Nuggets 98-90 sa deciding Game 7 ng West semis nitong Linggo (Lunes/PH time).

Anemic na 6 of 24 sa floor ang pamato ng Timberwolves na si Anthony Edwards, binalikat ni Towns ang opensa sa 23 points, may 12 rebounds, 2 steals at 1 block pa.

Ang No. 1 pick ng Minnesota noong 2015 na si KAT din ang naglatag ng one-on-one defense kay Nikola Jokic.

Humarabas pa rin ng 34 points, 19 rebounds, 7 assists si three-time MVP Jokic, pero kinapos lalo na halos sila lang ni Jamal Murray (35 points) ang bumuhat sa Nuggets. Mula sa field ay 13/28 si Jokic, 2 for 10 sa 3s.

“It was tough, man, because I couldn’t find myself, my rhythm tonight,” bulalas ni Edwards na tumapos ng 16 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals. “I just had to make the right plays throughout the rest of the game. I did that, and my teammates made shots. Big shout-out to those guys.”

Rumesponde rin ng 23 points si Jaden McDaniels, 13 points, 9 rebounds si Rudy Gobert at 10-8 kay Mike Conley.

Mula sa bukana ng third quarter, kumaripas ng 32-9 run ang Wolves na itinawid sa first minute ng fourth para kontrolin ang laro. Naka-9 points si Edwards sa third.

Si Gobert naman ang tumipa ng 8 sa final period.

Minnesota Timberwolves-Dallas Mavericks sa West finals, Game 1 sa Huwebes (araw sa Manila) sa Minneapolis. (Vladi Eduarte)

