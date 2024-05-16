Bela imbyerna na, nawalan ng bagahe sa eroplano

Hindi pa rin nakukuha ni Bela Padilla ang nawala niyang bagahe hanggang ngayon. Limang araw na raw siyang nakabalik sa London, pero hanggang ngayon ay wala pa rin sa kanya ang bagahe niya.

“No answers or accountability from anyone on your end regarding my missing luggage @GulfAir so disappointing. First and last time i’m flying with you guys,” post ni Bela sa X (Twitter).

Na sinagot naman ng X account ng @GulfAir ng, “Dear Bela ‘Mapanakit’ Padilla,

“We apologize of the inconvenience. Please submit your feedback on the Feedback and Query section on our website (falconflyer.gulfair.com/#/feedback?_gl…).

“A representative of our Customer Care team will look at your case and contact you soon.

“Thank you.”

At siyempre, nag-reply rin si Bela sa sagot na `yon.

“Send me an email address or a number of an actual person i can talk to, instead of having me sign forms that lead to this in the end. You lost my luggage and you’re giving me a hard time on top of it?”

Pinost din ni Bela sa X ang screengrabbed ng notification sa kanya na nagsasabing, “A problem repeatedly accurred…”

At sinagot din naman `yon ng @GulfAir ng, “We apologize for any inconvenience. Please provide us with your claim reference in order to the needful. If you did not registered yet, you may share with us your booking details on(falconflyer.gulfair.com/#/feedback?_gl…). Thank you.”

Anyway, sa Instagram naman ay tila suko na si Bela na makipag-usap sa naturang airlines.

“It’s been 5 days since i landed and my luggage still missing whooptide!

“In other news, i’m just gonna go on with my day cause there’s no point in calling @gulfair everyday since no one is actually doing anything,” sabi ni Bela.

Kaloka! (Dondon Sermino)