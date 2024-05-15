May babala sa mga illegal na mag-stream: Gloc-9 kakasa sa SB19

Nag-rejoice ang fans ng grupong SB19 nang i-flex nila sa kanilang social media accounts na isa sa mga magge-guest sa kanilang ‘SB19 Pagtatag! Finale’ concert si Gloc-9.

Ang bongga nga na guest ng SB19 sa kanilang Araneta Coliseum concert on May 18 & 19 ang sikat na rapper.

Ang sikat na grupo ay binubuo nina Stell, Pablo, Josh, Justin, at Ken.

Komento nga ng fans ng SB19, ang bongga raw na kakasa sa kanila si Gloc-9, ha!

Bagay na bagay nga raw na mag-guest sa ‘SB19 Pagtatag! Finale’ concert ang sikat na rapper.

Samantala, may babala ang grupong SB19 sa publiko tungkol sa illegal live streaming ng kanilang concert.

Pinost nga nila sa social media na, “As we gear up for the highly anticipated SB19 PAGTATAG! FINALE on May 18 and 19, we kindly remind you to support the event through the official partners: iWant TFC, tickets.iwanttfc.com, and IPTV.

“We strongly discourage participating in or promoting illegal or unauthorized streaming platforms/events.

“Ensuring you watch through the official channels not only provides you with the best viewing experience but also supports SB19 and the entire team behind this spectacular event. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

“Let’s make this finale unforgettable by celebrating it responsibly and with integrity.”

Sinabi rin nila sa post na iyon na, “SB19 PAGTATAG! FINALE WORLDWIDE LIVESTREAM.

“Please be advised that we strongly discourage participating in or promoting illegal or unauthorized streaming platforms/events. Livestreaming tickets are still available via tickets.iwanttfc.com, iWant app and IPTV. * 2-day access is only available via tickets.iwanttfc.com.”

So be aware and beware, ha!

‘Yun na! (Jun Lalin)