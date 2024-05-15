Dwight Howard 50-50 para sa Jones Cup

HINDI pa sigurado kung babalik si Dwight Howard sa Strong Group Athletics na kakatawan sa Pilipinas sa 43rd William Jones Cup sa Taipei sa July 13-21.

Tinapik ng Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas ang SGA ng mag-amang Frank at Jacob Lao para kumatawan sa bansa sa mid-year tournament.

“Mr. Frank Lao, his son Jacob, and Strong Group have shared their desire to bring back the Jones Cup championship trophy to the country and bring joy to the Filipinos overseas,” ani SBP executive director Erika Dy. “The SBP is thankful for their partnership in this Jones Cup mission.”

Noong January, runner-up sa Dubai International Basketball Championship ang SGA team na pinangunahan nina Howard, Kevin Quiambao, Justine Baltazar, Jordan Heading at Andre Roberson.

Sina Charles Tiu at Rajko Toroman ang magtitimon sa Strong Group Athletics sa Jones Cup.

Kasalukuyan pang binubuo ng SGA ang team na sasabak sa Taiwan.

“I’m hoping to bring back the Jones Cup championship to the Philippines after some time,” giit ni Tiu, coach ng Mighty Sports na kampeon sa torneo noong 2016 at 2019. “We will form a team that will be ready to win it all and that Filipinos will be proud of.” (Vladi Eduarte)