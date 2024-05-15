Bela Padilla natakot sa nasaksihan sa London

Kilala si Bela Padilla bilang babaeng palaban, na very vocal mag-express ng kanyang opinion.

Kaya marami ang nagulat, na for the first time, nagsabi siyang natakot siya sa isang sitwasyon.

At may kinalaman `yon sa nasaksihan niya sa London, ha!

“Took Norman to the airport yesterday… So it was my first time back on the tube after 3 months…

“And when I entered, someone had left their red backpack. These 2 girls decided to open it and check it out.

“They took the food inside and other (I’m assuming valuable) things, and threw the backpack on the floor.

“They opened that Tupperware that had sandwiches inside and started laughing really loudly and all I could think of was… whoever left their bag in Heathrow terminal will be hungry in his journey.

“Also the amount of time and effort of whoever packed the snacks are now wasted.

“I felt bad on my walk home. I wanted to stand up and tell them to stop messing with the bag… but for some reason I was really nervous and scared.

“And so I realized I’m back in London where no one cares to report these things and no one will intrude when we see bad behavior,” sabi ni Bela.

Kung dito sa Pilipinas, siguradong may tatayo at maninindigan para sitahin ang mga batang `yon. At sigurado ako, may maghahabol pa rin ng isang tao sa kung sino man ang nakaiwan ng bag na `yon. (Dondon Sermino)