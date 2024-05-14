Nasamsam ng mga tauhan ng Bureau of Customs (BOC) ang mga illicit cigarettes, na tinatayang nagkakahalaga ng P791 milyon, sa Manila International Container Port (MICP) nitong weekend, bilang agarang tugon sa panawagan ni Pang. Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. na paigtingin pa ang operasyon laban sa smuggling ng tabako sa bansa.

Ayon sa BOC, ang shipment, na naka-consigned sa Burias Jang Consumer Goods Trading, ay unang idineklara na naglalaman ng mga cases ng tobacco products, ngunit dahil sa “derogatory information” na natanggap ng Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service ng BOC (BOC-CIIS), nagkaroon ng duda na may laman din itong illicit cigarettes at iba pang misdeclared at undeclared items.

Matapos na matanggap ang ulat mula sa CIIS-MICP Field Station noong Mayo 2, 2024, kaagad namang nagpalabas si MICP District Collector, Mimel Talusan, ng Alert Order laban sa kinukwestiyong shipment.

Makaraan naman ang masusing eksaminasyon, inirekomenda ng nakatalagang customs examiner ang paglalabas ng Warrant of Seizure and Detention (WSD) sa MICP District Collector.

“It is evident with this latest operation that smuggling activities continue to prey upon unsuspecting consumers. We have strict tobacco importation laws that aim to protect our citizens from unnecessary harm by illegally traded and imported cigarette products. As an answer to the President’s directive, we will continue working to get to the bottom of this menace and stop the dangers these bring,” ayon kay BOC Commissioner Bien Rubio. “This unwavering stance should reassure the public of the Bureau’s dedication to their safety.”

Noong Mayo 13, isinailalim ang shipment sa isang spot-check examination sa Designated Examination Area (DEA) ng MICP, na sinaksihan ng CIIS, Enforcement and Security Service (ESS), Customs Anti-Illegal Drug Task Force (CAIDTF), at Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Sa inisyal na eksaminasyon, ibinunyag ni CIIS Director Verne Enciso na mayroong tatlong containers ang hinihinalang naglalaman ng kontrabando.

Ang bawat container ay tinatayang naglalaman ng tinatayang 1,756 master cases ng iba’t ibang brands ng mga sigarilyo, kabilang ang Golden, Bind, Double Happiness, at H&P One at heat sticks na may brands na COO at Like Premium Bluberry.

Sinabi ni Enciso na mabilis ang naging aksiyon ng BOC officers matapos na makatanggap ng impormasyon hinggil sa shipment.

“The agency’s mandate is not only to pursue smugglers but also to anticipate their operations proactively. We need to be on our toes even before they start an operation. This is our aim when using the skills, technology, and resources we gathered and honed throughout the years,” aniya.

Sa kanyang panig, binalaan naman ni Deputy Commissioner for Customs Intelligence Group Juvymax Uy ang mga grupong sangkot sa smuggling at sinabing, “These individuals and groups should understand that we will do everything in our power to make them answerable to our laws, courts, and consumers. Every day, our hardworking officers push the boundaries relentlessly to ensure that our streets and markets are kept clean from these vulturous attacks.”