Julia magaling na, maka-attend kaya? Marjorie Barretto golden girl na

Sa Sunday ay birthday na ni Marjorie Barretto. Bale golden girl na siya.

Dahil 50 na nga, may birthday party sa Makati City si Marjorie.

Feeling ko ay darating doon ang anak niyang si Julia Barretto at boyfriend nito na si Gerald Anderson.

Nagkasakit si Julia, pero magaling na ang girlfriend ni Gerald at nakauwi na nga ng bahay.

Post nga ni Julia, “Discharged and finally home. Thanks so much to my doctors, nurses and the entire medical staff for taking such good care of me the past couple of days.

“Thank you for the long hours of hard work. A tough time but taking this one as a reminder that our health should always be top priority.

“Sending good energy!!!”

Sey naman ni Marjorie sa post ng anak, “So happy you are home. Health is wealth. More and more rest please. God is good. Love you, Juli.”

Feeling nga namin ay nagre-rest si Julia para maka-attend sa special event ni Marjorie, ha!

Ang tsikang nakarating sa amin, maraming celebrity-friends ni Marjorie ang nag-commit na pupunta sa kanyang 50th birthday party.

In fairness, hindi mukhang 50 si Marjorie, ha!

So bongga! (Jun Lalin)