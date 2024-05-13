Kris Aquino humiling ng dasal na mas tumibay ang puso

Hindi nakalimot si Kris Aquino na magpasalamat sa mga nanay na kaibigan niya. Mga kaibigan na nakasama niya mula noong nasa kapangyarihan sila, hanggang sa kasalukuyan.

Heto nga ang post ni Kris:

“To my most trusted friend, @annebinay who celebrated her birthday Mother’s Day together with her Ate Sen. @nancybinay – thank you for being so welcoming to Kuya Josh & making him an adopted member of your clan. Hello to Lolo VP and to Lola Doc,” paunang chika ni Kris.

At siyempre, nagbigay rin siya ng update tungkol sa kanyang kondisyon sa kasalukuyan. Matagal-tagal na nga ring hindi nagbibigay ng detalye si Kris sa tunay niyang sitwasyon ngayon.

“It’s been a ‘test of courage’ type of weekend- I had a consultation w/ a 4th doctor in UCLA, this time a cardiologist.

“It’s the start of Mothers’ Day here and moms have never been cowards.

“In this instance, please help me pray for good health for all moms and a very ‘Brave Heart’ for yours truly (Details when I’m ready & when my complete test results are in.).

“Anne, the best friend anyone could wish for- thank you for the unwavering love for Kuya, Bimb, & me and for keeping all my secrets close to your chest.”

“Anything for you and the boys. Happy Mother’s Days!” sabi naman ni Anne Binay.

Mababasa sa post na `yon ang dasal ng mga follower, kaibigan, faney ni Kris, para sa patuloy na paglakas ng kanyang kalusugan. (Dondon Sermino)