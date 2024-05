Tinukuran ni House Committee on Ways and Means chairperson at Albay Rep. Joey Salceda ang pag-renew sa prangkisa ng Manila Electric Company (Meralco) ng 25 taon.

Ayon kay Salceda nakasunod ang Meralco sa mga kondisyon ng kasalukuyan nitong prangkisa na mag-e-expire sa 2028.

“The case for renewing Meralco’s franchise is plain and simple: it has complied with the conditions of the franchise law and it is good for the economy and the consumer,” sabi ni Salceda.

Tinatalakay ng House Committee on Legislative Franchise ang House Bill 9793 na naglalayong palawigin ng 25 taon ang prangkisa ng Meralco na siyang nagsu-suplay ng kuryente sa Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Pampanga at Bulacan.

“Meralco provides the most reliable service among all major electric cooperatives and distribution utilities (ECDUs), with outages suffered by the average consumer totaling to mere minutes in an entire year, versus days or weeks worth of blackouts for other neighboring ECDUs,” sabi pa ng solon.

“If all ECDUs performed like Meralco, the economy would create an additional P201 billion in gross value added annually due to avoided outages,” dagdag pa nito. (Billy Begas)