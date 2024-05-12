Christian Standhardinger, Gins may pambulaga sa semifinals

GAGAWA ng adjustments ang Ginebra kapag kasado na kung sino ang makakatapat sa semis ng PBA Philippine Cup.

Hindi sinayang ng No. 2 Gin Kings ang twice-to-beat advantage, sa isang laro lang sinipa ang Magnolia 99-77 sa Rizal Memorial Stadium noong Sabado para unang makapalaot sa final four.

“Each team is different,” lahad ni coach Tim Cone sa postgame interview. “We did a good job of matching up with Magnolia this time, but each team is different.”

Hinihintay ng Gins ang winner ng Meralco-NLEX series, Game 2 ng kanilang best-of-three kahapon sa Malate venue rin.

“We got Meralco or NLEX coming up, both teams beat us in the eliminations so there’s always some adjustments we’re gonna have to make,” dagdag ni Cone. “And we’ll know that when we know who we’re playing. We’ll know what adjustments we’ll need to make and we’re gonna have to come out and play a complete game on both sides of the ball no matter who we play.”

Naunahan ng Bolts ang Road Warriors 97-93 sa Game 1.

Sa huling edisyon ng Manila Clasico, tumabo si Christian Standhardinger ng 36 points – highest output niya sa Ginebra. Apat pa ang naka-double digits sa pangunguna ng 16 ni Maverick Ahanmisi.

At bukod sa enerhiya ni Scottie Thompson (11 points, 6 rebounds, 10 assists, career-high 7 steals) ay mahalaga rin ang 11 markers ni Ralph Cu lalo sa first half nang umagwat hanggang 52-34 ang Gins.

“Ralph stepped up big especiall in the first half to establish that lead,” panapos na sey ni Cone. (Vladi Eduarte)