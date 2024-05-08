Kinilala ng National Defense College of the Philippines Alumni Association, Inc. (NDCPAAI) ang mga mamahayag na walang takot na sumusuong sa coverage sa gitna ng tensiyon sa West Philippine Sea.

Pinarangalan ng NDCPAAI noong Martes, Mayo 7, ang 24 journalists na nagko-cover sa mga krusyal na kaganapan sa West Philippine Sea sa patuloy na pagbibigay ng impormasyon sa mga Pilipino hinggil sa mga hakbang na isinasagawa ng pamahalaan ng Pilipinas at sa panghihimasok ng ibang state actors sa sovereign territory.

Kinilala sa awards ceremony na idinaos sa Bonifacio Naval Station sa Taguig City ang 24 journalists mula sa Philippine Daily Inquirer, Inquirer Interactive, Inc., Philippine Star, Manila Bulletin, GMA News, News5, ABS-CBN News at PTV News.

Ang mga pinarangalan ay sina: Philippine Daily Inquirer: Frances G. Mangosing; Inquirer Interactive, Inc.: Kurt Dela Pena, John Eric Mendoza, Adrian L. Parungao; Philippine Star: Michael Punongbayan; Manila Bulletin: Martin A. Sadongdong; ABS-CBN News: Jose P. Carretero, Bianca A. Dava, Jervis T. Manahan; GMA News: Rodolfo “Jun” D. Veneracion Jr., Marisol Abdurahman, Maviel “Mav” Gonzales, Darlene Cay, Joviland Rita, Ronald Ian G. Cruz, John Paul “JP” Soriano, Chino Gaston, Rufino “Raffy” D. Tima Jr.; News5: Dave Abuel, Bryan Ellis Castillo, Ed Lingao; PTV News: Ryan Lesigues, James Patrick De Jesus, Cleizl Pardilla.

Binigyang-diin ni NDCPAAI Secretary General Aldrin C. Cuña ang “aktibong paglahok at walang humpay na pag-uulat mula sa mga journalist at iba pang mass media practitioners” habang patuloy na hina-harass ng mga barko ng Chinese Coast Guard ang mga Pilipinong mandaragat sa West Philippine Sea.

Sinabi ni Cuña na ang awards para sa special recognition sa mga journalist ay nagbibigay-diin sa “fair, fearless, frontline coverage” ng mga journalist na naghahatid ng mga ulat r“that do not only vividly capture events as they happen, but contextualize them.”

“This results in stories that combine the snapshots of the moment with the big picture. This is journalism that deepens public understanding of an issue that impacts the nation,” sabi ni Cuña.

Binanggit ni Senador Francis Tolentino, chairman ng Senate special committee on Philippine maritime and admiralty zones, ang mahalagang papel ng mga Filipino journalist habang “nilalabanan din natin ang propaganda na ipinakakalat ng Chinese,” at binigyang-diin na “hindi lamang ito laban hinggil sa laki at bilang ng ating mga barko.”

Sa kanyang keynote address sa awards ceremony, sinabi ni Tolentino na, “through this fight, we see the crucial role of good journalism in bringing out the truth and empowering the people.”

“No less than our national hero, Dr. Jose P. Rizal said that the pen is mightier than the sword, a powerful weapon wielded by our brave men and women who are present here,” pahayag ng senador sa harap ng mga journalist.

Sinabi naman ni Captain Luidegar “Lloyd” Casis, head ng Committee on Military Affairs ng NDCPAAI, na ang coverage ng Filipino journalists ay nagpapakita sa “the real score behind what is happening during our regular maritime sovereignty patrols and even during our troop rotation and supply missions to our islands, shoals, and other features.”

“Without their wholehearted support, we would not have been able to bring across the message that the West Philippine Sea should be protected and defended not only for our sake but for our posterity, as well,” wika ni Captain Casis.