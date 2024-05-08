BoC naharang tangkang pagpuslit ng P56M shabu mula Thailand

Nahadlangan ng Bureau of Customs (BOC) ang tangkang pagpupuslit sana sa Pilipinas ng may P56.399 milyong halaga ng shabu, na nakumpiska nila sa isang balikbayan box na dumating sa Manila International Container Port (MICP) mula sa Thailand.

Ayon kay BOC Commissioner Bien Rubio, ang shabu packets na tumitimbang ng kabuuang 8,294 gramo ay nagpositibo sa ginawang pagsusuri ng Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), at nadiskubreng nakatago sa loob ng dalawang electric fans at limang water heaters.

Ang shipment ay naka-consigned sa Philippians 419 Export and Import GEN MDSE Corp. at isang Frejail Calugay ang recipient nito.

“The bureau has caught and seized quite a number of balikbayan boxes using the same modus—of these individuals or organizations trying to pass on illegal drugs and other items in a harmless balikbayan box. Thankfully, our agents are on their toes and acted promptly after receiving the information,” ani Rubio.

Sinabi ni CIIS Director Verne Enciso na nakatanggap ang CIIS Field Station-MICP ng “derogatory information” hinggil sa shipment, na dumating sa Manila port noong Abril 7 at unang idineklarang naglalaman ng mga household items, sapatos at motor parts mula sa Thailand.

Base sa impormasyon na kanilang natanggap, naglalaman rin ng ilegal na droga at misdeclared at undeclared items na malaunan ay naberipika naman sa small baggage x-ray scanning at 100% physical examination na isinagawa ng nakatalagang Customs examiner sa Designated Examination Area (DEA) sa MICP matapos ang hiling na kaagad inaprubahan ni District Collector Mimel Talusan.

Ang eksaminasyon ay sinaksihan ng CIIS, Enforcement and Security Service (ESS), Customs Anti-Illegal Drug Task Force (CAIDTF), Environmental Protection and Compliance Division (EPCD), at PDEA.

“We’ve seen this before. This is nothing new to our agents. It only intensifies our desire to get to the bottom of this modus and put an end to the individuals, groups, and organizations who think they can bend our laws to their will. We work hard every day not only in big operations such as this, but in ensuring that we will prosecute these people,” dagdag pa ni Dir. Enciso.

Pinuri naman ni Deputy Commissioner for Customs Intelligence Group Juvymax Uy ang operasyon at iginiit ang kahalagahan nang pagtiyak na hindi ito maipapakalat at makakapaminsala sa komunidad.

“Removing narcotics and any other kind of smuggled goods from the streets and markets is what makes the work that we do here worthwhile. Our agents are hard at work every day, utilizing the tools they have to identify, inspect, seize, and prosecute these criminals,” ani Uy.

Anang BOC, ang consignees, senders, at recipients ng mga balikbayan boxes ay maaaring maharap sa mga kaso nang paglabag sa Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) at Republic Act No. 9165 o The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.