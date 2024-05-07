Pagkamangha, epektib sa mental health

Kailan ka huling namangha?

Malaki kasi ang naitutulong ng pagkamangha sa pagpapabuti ng mental health at overall well-being ng isang tao batay sa pag aaral.

Bawat emosyon ay may epekto sa physiological at psychological markers kung saan ang iba ay nakakabuti, at ang iba naman ay nakakasama.

Ang pagkamangha at nagbibigay ng feel-good chemicals tulad ng love hormone na oxytocin.

Napapakalma nito ang nervous system kung saan napapabagal ang tibok ng ating puso.

“Awe is good for you,” ayon kay Dacher Keltner, isang social psychologist sa University of California, Berkeley.

May sarili pa itong libro na Awe: The New Science of Everyday Wonder and How It Can Transform Your Life.

Ang pagkamangha ay may koneksyon sa elevated vagal tone.

“A marker of the activation of the vagus nerve, which is this large bundle of nerves that really helps you stay calm and adapt to the world,” paliwanag ni Keltner.

Mas nakakaramdam din ng kakuntentuhan sa buhay ang mga namamangha at mas bihirang malungkot.

“You might feel like you are a little more insignificant or that there’s something bigger that makes your self-interest smaller,” ayon kay Sean Goldy, isang postdoctoral research fellow na nag-aaral ng pagkamangha o awe sa Johns Hopkins Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research.

“It opens people up to things outside themselves and makes them more attuned to others,” dagdag niya.

“Awe decreases your need for what’s called cognitive closure, or that need to have certainty. We have a strong need for that sense of closure, but creativity and so much of what’s beautiful in life requires delaying that closure. Curiosity that is inspired by awe and wonder empowers that,” ayon naman kay Beau Lotto, isang neuroscientist at founder ng privately run Lab of Misfits.

“But in actuality, awe and wonder are just basic ways of relating to everything around you where you can always feel amazed in what is vast and mysterious,” dagdag ni Keltner.

Ilan sa pinaka-pinagmumulan ng pagkamangha ng isang tao ay ang kalikasan at interpersonal experiences.

Tulad ng pagpunta sa beach, pag-akyat ng bundok, panunuod ng sunset.

Pwede ring makinig ng music, pumunta sa art museums at marami pang iba. (Natalia Antonio)