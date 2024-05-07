Kinapos sa budget: Reader’s Digest UK tinuldukan na

Makalipas ang 86 na taon, nagpaalam na ang Reader’s Digest UK.

Problemang pinansiyal ang sinabing dahilan ng pagtigil sa pagpi-print ng monthly magazine.

Sa social media, inihayag ng editor-in-chief nitong si Eva Mackevic ang kanyang kalungkutan sa pamamaalam ng Reader’s Digest UK.

“Unfortunately, the company just couldn’t withstand the financial pressures of today’s unforgiving magazine publishing landscape and has ceased to trade,” aniya.

Sa closure notice naman sa website ng magazine, isinaad ni Mackevic na: “It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of Reader’s Digest UK coming to a close. This magazine carries a profound legacy, holding special memories for so many — whether it adorned our parents’ coffee tables or served as a gateway to the English language for those abroad. Its closure marks the end of an era that is deeply felt.”

Naglabas din siya ng mensahe para sa kanilang subscribers.

“I extend my heartfelt thanks for your unwavering support, loyalty, and encouragement throughout the years. Your letters, poems, essays and photographs have filled our pages with life and heart. Each story shared has woven a beautiful tapestry of human experiences, connecting us all in profound ways.” (IS)