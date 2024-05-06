Pagluto sa gas stove, may epekto sa kalusugan

Ang pagluluto sa gas stove ay may dala palang “potential hazard.”

Batay ito sa lumabas na pag-aaral ng Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability.

May epekto anila ito sa kalusugan dahil sa lebel ng nitrogen dioxide (NO2) sa bahay na gumagamit ng gas o propane na kalan.

Ang NO2 concentrations na ito ay lumalagpas pa sa health benchmarks pagkatapos gumamit ng kalan.

Maaari itong makaapekto sa lung development ng isang bata at makapagpalala ng asthma.

“The most surprising result was how far and fast pollution moves through the homes. The concentrations we measure from gas and propane stoves lead to dangerous levels within an hour of lighting a stove and stay that way for hours after stoves are off — not just in kitchens but in bedrooms down the hall where our children sleep,” ayon kay Rob Jackson, author at professor sa Stanford’s Doerr School of Sustainability.

“Your choice of fuel — not the food you cook — dictates how much pollution you’ll breathe,” dagdag pa nito.

Pero hati naman ang mga eskperto kung dapat nga bang palitan na ang gas stove sa pagluluto.

“We now estimate that 12.7% of asthma cases in this country for childhood asthma cases are attributable to gas stoves. That’s because when you burn fossil gas inside your home, it releases a lot of concerning things, like nitrogen dioxide, which is a known respiratory irritant.” ayon kay Dr. Lisa Patel, isang clinical associate professor ng pediatrics sa Stanford Medicine Children’s Health.

Bukod sa nitrogen dioxide ay nagkakaroon din ng benzene o carcinogen, ilang oras pagkatapos patayin ang gas stove.

Nagbabala pa ang Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) na ang long term exposure sa mataas na lebel ng benzene ay maaaring magdulot ng leukemia.

“Whether you have a gas stove, or electric stove, there’s very, very high justification and need for indoor settings, kitchens in particular, to have improved ventilation. To me that has to be addressed simultaneously,” pahayag naman ni Michael Bisesi, vice dean ng College of Public Health sa Ohio State University.

May ilan din namang pag-iingat na maaaring gawin sa paggamit ng gas stove, ayon kay Dr. Laura Purdy, isang family medicine physician.

Isa na rito ang pagpapanatili ng bentilasyon sa bahay.

Mas maganda ring magluto na mahina ang apoy kaysa sa malakas. (Natalia Antonio)