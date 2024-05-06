Kinumpirma nitong Lunes ni Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez na ang House of Representatives at Department of Agriculture ay seryoso at patuloy na tina-trabaho para gawing mas mababa sa P30 kada kilo ng bigas sa ilang bahagi ng bansa simula ngayong Hulyo.

“We are confident that it is possible to offer rice below P30 per kilo as early as July this year. The Department of Agriculture is currently identifying the areas where affordable, well-milled rice will be made available to the public,” ayon kay Speaker Romualdez.

“Although we cannot yet achieve this throughout the entire country, we can start in selected areas identified by the Department of Agriculture. We hope that this initiative will soon reach all parts of the country, especially after the amendment of the Rice Tariffication Law,” dagdag pa ng pinuno ng Kongreso.

Inanunsyo ito ni Speaker Romualdez matapos ang halos isang oras na pakikipagpulong sa kanyang tanggapan kay Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel, mga opisyal ng National Irrigation Administration (NIA), at iba pang ahensya na konektado sa DA.

Naganap ang pulong matapos dumalo ang mga naturang opisyal sa congressional hearing para sa planong amyendahan ang Rice Rice Tariffication Law.

Sinabi ni Speaker Romualdez na ang presyo ng bigas na mas mababa sa P30 per kilo ay napagkasunduan sa naturang pulong matapos makitaan ng butas ang implementasyon ng Rice Tarrification law.

Sa kanyang panig, Sinabi ni Sec. Tiu Laurel na bagama’t may mga pagbabawal sa naturang batas na magbenta ng murang bigas ang NFA sa publiko, maari naman itong padaanin sa pamamagitan ng mga KADIWA centers sa bansa.

“Starting in July, some of these KADIWA centers will be operational in specific regions and will offer affordable, well-milled rice five days a week. The operation of these centers will depend on the rice supply available to the National Food Authority,” paliwanag ni Tiu Laurel.

“Gradually, we aim to increase the number of KADIWA centers across the country with assistance from local government officials. Many have volunteered to provide public spaces for these centers,” dagdag ng kalihim.

Iginiit naman ni Romualdez na hihikayatin ng liderato ng Kongreso ang mga city at municipal mayors sa bansa na mag-identy ng pwedeng pagtayuan ng mga KADIWA centers sa kanilang lugar para maisakatuparan ang plano na gawing nationwide ang murang bigas.

“We are all working together to ensure the success of this plan. Although it may be a short-term solution, the important thing is that we make affordable rice available to the public as soon as possible,” ani Romualdez.

Para sa long-term solution, sinabi ni Romualdez na mamadaliin ng Kongreso ang pag-amyenda sa Rice Tariffication Law.

“We will also appeal to our senators to prioritize these amendments in Congress as requested by the President,” dagdag ni Speaker.