Pasok ang Palawan at Romblon sa listahan ng may pinakamagagandang beach sa mundo.

Sa World’s 50 Best Beaches ngayong 2024, pumang-apat sa listahan ang Entalula Beach na matatagpuan sa Palawan.

“Impresses with its striking limestone cliffs that provide a stunning and dramatic backdrop to its white, sandy shores. The water is remarkably clear, providing excellent conditions for both swimming and snorkeling, where visitors can explore vibrant coral reefs just a short swim from the shore,” saad sa deskripsiyon sa Entalula Beach.

Pasok din sa pang-45 puwesto ang Bon Bon Beach ng Romblon.

“A laid-back paradise” naman ang pagsasalarawan sa Bon Bon Beach.

“The beach itself is undeveloped, preserving its serene and unspoiled charm. The sand is fine and white, while the water is incredibly clear, providing lovely swimming conditions without big waves. As a lesser-known destination, Bon Bon Beach offers a quiet retreat compared to more tourist-heavy spots, so much so that often you could have this beach all to yourself,” dagdag pa rito. (Issa Santiago)