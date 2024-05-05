Padel Pilipinas abala ngayong taon

Patuloy ang mga ratratan sa Padel Philippine Open 2024 na inorganisa ng Padel Pilipinas sa pakikipagtulungan ng Play Padel at Le Garde sa Mandaluyong.

Pinangunahan ang walong araw na kompetisyon (April 25-28 at May 2-5) ni Hayato Nakayashiki ng Japan, ang nagkampeon sa 2024 Baler Open noong February. Siya ay APPT No. 13.

Pinaglalabanan sa torneo ang men’s Open at Intermediate, Women’s Open at Intermediate, at Mixed Open at Intermediate.

Nabatid kay Padel Pilipinas coach Bryan Casao na pasimula ang okasyon sa abalang probrama nila sa kasalukuyang taon, kabilang ang mga pambansang kaganapan.

“One of our goals is to make Padel accessible to all. And this is where our grassroots program comes in. Padel Pilipinas has been conducting clinics every week – we just paused this week to make way for our tournament. But not only that, we also regularly conduct grassroots programs in different cities and and provinces all over the Philippines,” esplika naman ni Padel ‘Pinas executive director Jackie Gan. “Padel Para sa Lahat.”

Kinikilala ang Padel Pilipinas na tinatawag ding Padel Federation of the Philippines ng Philippine Olympic Committee at ng Philippine Sports Commission. (Lito Oredo)