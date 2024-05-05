Nagbanta ng demanda Dawn umalma sa pekeng endorsement

Umalma si Dawn Zuleta sa mga produkto na ginagamit ang mukha niya at pinalalabas ng endorser siya. Usong-uso nga `yon sa ngayon, na karamihan sa mga netizen, naniniwala agad-agad.

Anyway, heto nga ang mensahe ni Dawn:

“Official statement regarding fake endorsements and photos.

“It has come to my attention that there are false endorsements and fabricated photos being circulated on the internet purportedly associated with me. I want to make it abundantly clear to all my followers and the public, that unless explicitly shared on my official accounts, any content bearing my name or likeness is unequivocally fake.

“I urge everyone to exercise caution and critical thinking when encountering such content. The dissemination of misinformation not only harms my reputation but also deceives those who trust and follow my work.

“I want to emphasize that further propagation of these falsities will not be tolerated. Legal actions will be pursued against those involved in the creation, distribution, or perpetuation of these deceitful materials.

“I sincerely appreciate your understanding and cooperation in this matter. Let us collectively strive to combat the spread of false information and uphold integrity and authenticity online.”

Sa naturang Instagram post ay makikitang pirmado nga `yon ni Dawn. At marami nga ang nag-alala nab aka mas lalong mapahamak si Dawn dahil nilantad niya ang kanyang pirma.

Pero may mga hirit naman ang marami na pang-autograph lang daw `yon ni Dawn, at hindi `yon ang tunay niyang signature.

Anyway, hindi na yata maawat-awat ang mga ganiyan sa social media. Ang dami na talagang artista ang nabibiktima na nagagamit ang mga mukha nila para magbenta ng produkto.

Nangako naman ang mga fan ni Dawn na agad-agad nilang ire-report ang mga produkto, social media account na ginagamit ang kanyang mukha.

Well, dapat nga sigurong kasuhan na ang mga ganiyan, na nandadaya, namemeke, ginagawa ang lahat para makapanloko, ha!

Kaloka! (Dondon Sermino)