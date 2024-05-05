Donita tagumpay sa ‘balik-alindog program’

Aksidente lang ang pagkikita namin ni Donita Rose sa isang Filipino restaurant sa Los Angeles, California noong Biyernes.

Actually, ang mister niyang si Felson Palad ang una naming nakita.

“Donita’s in the car, charging her cellphone,” sey ni Felson.

At nang makapag-charge na ng cellphone, pinuntahan kami ni Donita para batiin.

Bale 6:00am pa lang daw kasi ay umalis na sila ng bahay dahil marami silang mga event na pinuntahan.

Ganu’n daw ang buhay nilang mag-asawa sa Amerika.

Si Felson kasi ay madalas na maimbitahang kumanta sa mga event at palagi naman niyang kasama si Donita.

Anyway, marami ang masaya for Donita dahil tagumpay nga raw ang ‘balik-alindog’ program nito.

Hindi na nga tumaba uli si Donita.

Madalas kasi silang mag-exercise na mag-asawa.

Mag pinost nga kamakailan sa social media si Felson.

Sey niya, “For over a year now, my wife Donita and I have been committed to exercising regularly. We walk and use the elliptical machine at least three times a week, and last year we were able to exercise almost every day.

“Our exercise schedule varies depending on the demands of the day or week. Donita prefers not to do any weight training, but l incorporate it into my routine.

“Our primary motivation for exercising is to maintain good health, especially since l am diabetic. There have been times when our busy schedules have prevented us from going to the gym, but we always bounce back and make up for lost time.

“During our workouts, we like to listen to podcasts and sermons that nourish our spiritual selves.

“After our exercise session, we make sure to have a healthy meal to refuel our bodies.”

Ang sarap lang na magkatulong, magkasama sina Donita, Felson sa kanilang pagpapaka-healthy, ha!

‘Yun na! (Jun Lalin)