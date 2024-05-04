Bagamat walang kontrabandong natagpuan sa loob ng Liberian-flagged na M/V Ohshu Maru, inisyuhan pa rin ng Bureau of Customs (BOC) kamakalawa ng Warrant of Seizure and Detention (WSD) ang naturang cargo ship matapos na madiskubreng palutang-lutang sa Bohol Sea simula pa nakaraang linggo habang patungo sa port of Kinuura, Japan.

Nabatid na isang grupo na binubuo ng Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service-Cagayan de Oro (CIIS-CDO) ng BOC, Philippine Navy (PN), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), at Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) ang nag-inspeksiyon sa barko noong Mayo 1, 2024 ngunit wala silang natagpuang illegal shipment sa barko.

Gayunman, kinostudiya pa rin ng BOC ang barko dahil bigo umano ang kapitan nito na mag-isyu ng Notice of Arrival nang magsimulang magpalutang-lutang sa Bohol Sea.

“The WSD is issued because the captain did not issue a Notice of Arrival when the vessel started drifting to the Bohol Sea, which as I understand from the field report, started last April 22. Under our rules, the ship’s master only has 24 hours after its arrival to file a notice or protest explaining the circumstances of the change in its course,” paliwanag ni BOC Commissioner Bien Rubio.

Isang Notice of Preliminary Conference Hearing rin ang inisyu laban sa barko, kasama ng WSD.

Nag-execute naman ang master ng barko na si Capt. Pepito M. Agmata ng isang undertaking at Letter of Apology na may petsang Mayo 1, 2024 at nagpaliwanag sa mga sirkumstansiya kung bakit natagpuan ang barko na palutang-lutang sa Pilipinas.

Ani CIIS Director Verne Enciso, nakasaad sa liham na ang barko ay pinayuhan ng kanilang charterer na manatili muna sa isang ligtas na lugar sa Philippine Sea habang patungo sa port of Kinuura.

Pinayuhan rin umano ito na magpalit ng kanilang estimated time of arrival sa kanilang original port of destination.

“Captain Agmata was also adamant that he and his crew did not allow any vessel to come close to their ship while it drifted to Bohol Sea. But while the letter expressed his apology for not reporting immediately, the vessel must still be subjected to seizure proceedings because it is the proper forum for Mr. Agmata to explain what happened,” ani Enciso.

Dagdag pa niya, ang paliwanag ng kapitan ay kailangan pa ring aprubahan sa ilalim ng Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) at iba pang applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

Inirekomenda rin sa WSD na patuloy na isailalim sa monitoring ang barko ng PN at PCG hanggang maisyuhan ito ng clearance ng proper authorities.

Ibinunyag naman ni Deputy Commissioner for Customs Intelligence Group Juvymax Uy na “an intent to avoid detection of any irregular movements by the vessel” ang naging sanhi upang maging subject ito ng inspection proceedings dahil sa posibilidad na sangkot ito sa smuggling activities.

“We received the Vessel Tracking System records, which said that M/V Ohshu Maru turned off its Automatic Identification System (AIS) transmission in Malaysia for a day and eight hours before entering our waters. Even the Coast Guard Station in Siquijor was unable to establish a radio communication with the vessel,” aniya.

Maaari umanong maharap ang barko, ang kapitan nito at mga tripulante sa mga kasong paglabag sa Sections 214, 218, 300, at 1212 ng CMTA, ng Customs Memorandum Circular (CMC) No. 08-2019, at Customs Administrative Order (CAO) No. 15-2020.

Nakasaad sa Section 1212 ng CMTA (Entrance of Vessel through Necessity) na ang master ng isang barko ay mayroon lamang 24-oras, simula sa pagdating nito, na magprotesta, under oath, na nagpapaliwanag sa dahilan o sirkumstansiya ng pangangailangan na manatili sila sa isang pantalan, na hindi nila destinasyon.

“This order is complemented by Section 5.2.1 of CAO No. 15-2020 (Entrance of Vessel from a Foreign Port), which states that a vessel must report its arrival to the district collector at the port of entry or the customs officer authorized to meet the vessel at the end of the sea passage,” ayon pa sa BOC.