Female light flyweight championship bout ng GAB nauwi sa split draw

TIGASIN talaga ang mga Pinay dahil kahit sa bugbugan ay hindi sila umaatras.

Nauwi sa split draw ang sapakan nina Manila-based boxer Renz Dacquel mula sa Abra at Althea Shine Porres ng Misamis Oriental sa isinagawang GAB Female light flyweight championship bout nitong Abril 30 sa Holy Name University Gymnasium sa Tagbiliran City sa Bohol.

Nagpalitan ng malulutong na patama sa mukha at katawan sina Dacquel at Porres na ikinabilib ni Games and Amusements Board (GAB) Chairperson Atty. Richard S. Clarin.

Impresibo ang mga amateur record ng dalawang Pinay fighter kung saan si Dacquel ay 2022 Asian Kickboxing gold medalist at 2022 SEA Games kickboxing silver medalist, samantalang si Porres ay Batang Pinoy gold medalist at bahagi ng Philippine team.

“Both Filipino professional female boxers have an impressive amateur background in the ring. The battle between them was fierce, and these two female boxers gave their best in the boxing ring,” ayon sa statement ng GAB.

“GAB Chairperson Atty. Richard S. Clarin commends Renz Dacquel and Althea Shine Porres for their remarkable display of Filipina strength and sportsmanship.” (Abante Sports)