Mga lumang mug, puwedeng makalason

Isa ka ba sa mahilig mangolekta ng mug?

Ingat at baka may nakamamatay na lason na pala ang iyong baso!

Taong 2021 nang magbabala ang New York City Health Department tungkol sa paggamit ng mga tradisyunal at non-food-safe ceramic ware dahil meron daw itong lead levels na mas mataas ng libo kumpara sa allowable limit nito.

Karaniwang nakikita ang lead sa lupa, tubig at hangin. Labis itong delikado lalo na sa mga kabataan at kababaihan.

Nakakaapekto ito sa ating mga organ na maaaring magdulot ng growth issues at high blood pressure.

Ang lead-based compounds ay dekada nang ginagamit sa mga produkto tulad ng pang pinta at ceramic.

“Low fire glazed ceramics especially those imported from Mexico are most likely to have lead, but craft products like those adorable mugs you made in third grade are also a high risk,” ayon kay Mary Jean Brown, isang adjunct assistant professor ng social at behavioral sciences sa Harvard T.H Chan School of Public Health, at dating hepe ng Healthy Homes and Lead Poisoning Prevention Branch sa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Antique dishware especially if it is cracked, pitted, or if the glaze is worn off (most of these dishes are not dishwasher safe) could also leach lead into foods. Never store acidic liquids or foods in these cups or pitchers.” dagdag nito.

Kaya naman mahalagang iwasan na ang paggamit ng dishware na ginawa bago ang 1992 new lead requirements lalo na kung ito ay makulay, sira na o kung ito ay folk ceramics.

Para malaman kung may lead ang iyong mga gamit, pwedeng gumamit ng lead testing kit, pero may pagkakataong hindi ito reliable.

“CPSC staff does not recommend that consumers rely on home lead test kits. Lead test kits are not reliable and can give false negatives and false positives,” ayon kay U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission spokesperson Patty Davis.

Kaya naman payo ni Davis, gamitin na lamang itong pang-dekorasyon.

“In an abundance of caution I would use such objects for decorations and consider putting holes in cups and pitchers so they cannot be used to serve or store liquids.” (Natalia Antonio)