Nagsilang na: Yasmien Kurdi gusto sanang normal delivery panganganak

Ang social media post ni Yasmien Kurdi noong Monday.

“I wanted to have VBAC or Normal delivery this time on my 2nd pregnancy. After series of tests nalaman namin na manipis pa din pala ang CS scar ko even after 11 years – not a good indication.

“Di na namin itinuloy because of many high-risk possible scenarios and we opted for CS the day I labored.

“We also found out during the procedure that the baby had a cord coil. It actually was a good call that we opted CS because if we tried VBAC we would have ended up doing CS still.

“A #cesarean (C-Section) is a life saving procedure for women like me.. l chose to do whatever it took to get my baby out healthy and safe!

“I would like to thank my doctors, Dra. Judy Ann Uy De Luna, Dr. Placido, Dr. Marzo and to all the doctors and nurses who assisted during my #CSProcedure Happy #InternationalCeasareanAwarenessMonth #ceasareanawarenessmonth.”

Ipinanganak na nga ni Yasmien ang kanyang second baby girl.

Katulad ni Yasmien at ng panganay nilang anak ng mister na si Rey Soldevilla, si Ayesha Zara, Dragon baby rin ang baby girl na isinilang ng Kapuso actress.

Sa tsikahan namin ni Yasmien 3 weeks ago ay sinabi niyang, “Di ko pa po alam (kung CS o normal delivery)… may gagawin po na test, then malalaman kung kakayanin ko daw po mag-normal from CS. Kasi gusto ko mag-try i-normal sana…”

Pero CS nga isinilang ni Yasmien ang kanyang second baby girl.

Nag-text nga pala kami kahapon kay Yasmien para mangumusta, pero hindi pa siya nakapag-reply. (Jun Lalin)