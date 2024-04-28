Hihilingin nina Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez at Tingog Partylist Rep. Yedda K. Romualdez sa Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) na isama sa libreng diagnostic package nito ang prerequisite tests para sa mga pinaghihinalaang nahawa ng tuberculosis.

Ginawa ng dalawa ang pahayag sa isang health caravan na inorganisa ni Rep. Yedda at House Deputy Majority Leader at Iloilo 1st District Rep. Janette Garin kung saan nasa 1,000 magsasaka at mangingisda sa Iloilo City ang binigyan ng mga gamot, check-up at laboratory test gaya ng basic x-ray, bloodwork at iba pa.

Sinabi ni Speaker Romualdez na kanilang kakausapin si PhilHealth President Emmanuel Ledesma upang isama sa libreng Konsulta package ang prerequisite test para sa suspected TB carriers.

Ayon kay Speaker Romualdez, batay sa pahayag ni Garin, may mga indibidwal na mayroong TB ang hindi nabigyan ng libreng gamot dahil wala silang preliminary kidney at liver readiness tests.

“Most of the time, suspected TB carriers have no means to have themselves tested for TB because of the costs it entails. According to Deputy Majority Leader Garin, ang nangyayari, hindi sila nabibigyan ng gamot kasi hindi nila mapa-test kung puwedeng tumanggap ng gamot ang kanilang kidneys at liver, tapos nakakapanghawa pa ng kapamilya o kapitbahay,” ani Speaker Romualdez.

Sinabi ni Rep. Yedda, isang registered nurse, na dapat isama ng PhilHealth sa Konsulta package nito ang creatinine at SGPT/SGOT tests, na ayon kay Garin, isang doktor, ay kailangan ng mga pinaghihinalaang TB carriers.

“This way, we can help more people get medical attention for a very communicable disease that can affect even children. We help the people who have TB and we prevent the spread of this preventable disease,” sabi pa ni Rep. Yedda, chairperson ng House Committee on Accounts.

Nauna rito, hiniling nina Speaker Romualdez, Rep. Yedda Romualdez, at ACT-CIS Rep. Erwin Tulfo sa PhilHealth na gawing libre ang mammogram at ultrasounds para sa mga babaeng pinaghihinalaang may breast cancer.

Inaprubahan ng PhilHealth ang kanilang hiling at isasama na ito sa libreng Konsulta package.

Samantala, isinagawa ang health caravan na tinawag na Bantay Kalusugan with Ate Yedda sa Southeast Asian Fisheries Development Center (SEAFDEC) sa Tigbauan, Iloilo City.

“Our farmers and our fishermen are usually the ones who do not seek health services from the government, either because they live in far-flung areas or they don’t have the resources to take the time off and prioritize their health needs,” ani Rep. Yedda.

“This is why kami na ang pumunta sa kanila. We took a whole range of medical services and brought them closer to the people who need them. Abutin natin ang kaya nating abutin,” dagdag pa nito.

Bukod sa medical check-up, kasama sa mga serbisyong ibinibigay ng Bantay Kalusugan with Ate Yedda ang basic x-rays, hepatitis screening, at blood test para sa cholesterol, SGPT, SGOT, blood sugar, creatinine, at iba pa.

Namigay ng libreng gamot ang health caravan sa mga indibidwal na sumailalim sa medical checkup.