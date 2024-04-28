Ayaw ng ate: Maris pagmumultahin si Anthony

After nina Donny Pangilinan at Belle Mariano (DonBelle) ang tambalan naman nina Maris Racal at Anthony Jennings (SnoRene o MaThon) ang na-feature ng Netflix.

Kahit hindi sila ang main love team sa teleseryeng ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’ ay nagkaroon din sila ng portrait photos bilang love team.

Sa nasabing post ay nabahagi ng Netflix Philippines ang masayang kuwento sa naganap na pictorial gaya ng kung anong gagawin ni Maris kapag tinawag siyang ate ng kanyang ka-love team na si Anthony.

“Puwedeng may fine kapag tinatawag niya akong ate?!” sey ni Maris.

Sa nasabing pictorial interview ay nabahagi ng dalawa kapag kinukuhanan nila ang eksena nila sa teleserye

“We just joke around all the time, pinaglalaruan ‘yong scene together,” kuwento ni Maris.

“Minsan, kahit pagod na, may energy pa rin kami, basta may nagbabato sa amin ng energy,” lahad naman ni Anthony.

Natanong din ang direktor ng teleserye na si Direk Mae Cruz-Alviar tungkol sa pagiging love team nina Snoop at Irene.

“I saw, even when we were casting them, I said, ‘Uy, you know, there’s potential for Snoop and Irene to end up together,” sey ni Direk Mae.

Dagdag pa niya, “I just felt that there was this chemistry between them.”

Pinaliwanag din niya kung bakit pumatok ang SnoRene sa viewers.

“The reason people gravitate towards them is that the characters are interesting.

“Irene is the bitchy evil sister falling for this super kanal Snoop.

“They’re excellent actors and they know the homework. They have comic timing, but there’s depth also in the characters. It’s not just slapstick.”

Samantala, tuwang-tuwa ang mga netizen sa latest Netflix episode ng ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’ dahil sa pagtulong nina Snoop at Irene para muling magkita at mag-date sina Bingo (Donny) at Ling (Belle).

Exciting na nga ang mga nalalabing episodes ng serye.

(Byx Almacen)