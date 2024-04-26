Clarin saludo kay Vayson

BINIGYAN ni Games and Amusements Board (GAB) Chairperson Atty. Richard S. Clarin ng Certficate of Recognition si reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific light flyweight champion Jayson ‘Striker’ Vayson.

Kaugnay ito sa matagumpay na pakikipagsapakan nito sa dating unbeaten Japanese fighter na si Takeru Inoue nitong Abril 21.

“GAB Chairman Atty. Richard S. Clarin proudly sat down with the reigning champion as they recount highlights of Vayson’s exhilarating match, ultimately winning via unanimous decision against unbeaten Japanese professional boxer Takeru Inoue last April 21st,” ayon sa pahayag ng GAB.

Umiskor si Vayson ng 96-94, 97-93, 96-94 unanimous decision win para madepensahan ng Pinoy fighter ang kanyang korona.

Angat si Jayson sa 12-1-1 win-loss-draw record kasama ang anim na knockout.

Bilang bahagi ng 3xPRO advocacy ng GAB na promote, professionalize at protect ang Philippine sports, tinitiyak ni Clarin na maayos ang kalagayan at kalusugan ni Vayson at ng lahat ng pro athletes sa bansa.

“The GAB Chairman made sure that Vayson is in great health condition post-fight by conducting a series of medical checkups at the GAB Medical Clinic to assure the safety and welfare of Vayson for his imminent return to his hometown tomorrow,” ayon pa sa GAB.

“Filipino champion Vayson was also accompanied with Japanese international boxing matchmaker Ulysses Sato and was able to discuss efforts to fortify PH boxing promotions in the country and the rest of the world with the GAB Chairman Atty. Clarin.” (Abante Sports)