Wala pang kahilingan ang Estados Unidos para sa extradition ni Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, ayon kay Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez.

Gayunman, inamin ni Romualdez na puwedeng dumiretso ang US Embassy sa Maynila sa Department of Justice (DOJ) na pinamumunuan ni Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla na hindi ipinapaalam sa Philippine Embassy sa Amerika.

“Usually it will come to us, but it can also go to the US Embassy. And there are law enforcement representatives at the US Em-bassy that can make the request directly to our Department of Justice,” paliwanag ni Romualdez.

“From here it will have to come from wherever the court that has the case on this human trafficking, supposedly a human trafficking case,” dagdag ng ambassador.

Si Quiboloy, leader ng Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC), ay nasa wanted list ng Federal Bureau of Investigation dahil sa umano’y “conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion and sex trafficking of children; sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion; conspiracy; bulk cash smuggling.

Kaugnay nito, isiniwalat naman ng DOJ na ililipat nila sa Metro Manila ang mga kasong nakasampa sa Davao City laban kay Quiboloy.

Sinabi ni DOJ Assistant Secretary Jose Dominic Clavano IV sa press briefing sa Malacañang na ang paglilipat ng kaso ni Quiboloy mula sa Davao patungo sa Quezon City ay upang isang team na lamang ang hahawak sa kaso.

Si Quiboloy ay may kasong qualified human trafficking sa Pasig RTC na non-bailable habang sa Davao RTC naman ay sexual abuse sa mga dating miyembro ng KOJC

Batay sa impormasyon ng DOJ, sinabi ni Clavano na nasa bansa pa rin si Quiboloy, maliban na lamang kung may mga bagong development sa kanyang pagtatago.

“Yes, we do have information that he is still within the country, unless there are new developments from the country but as far as our information is concerned at the DOJ, he is still currently in the country,” dagdag ni Clavano. (Aileen Taliping)