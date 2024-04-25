Ikakasa ni House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez ang isang agarang imbestigasyon, in aid of legislation, kaugnay sa lumalaking agwat ng farmgate at retail prices ng bigas at iba pang basic goods, sa sandaling magbalik na sa sesyon ang House of Representatives sa Lunes.

Kasunod na rin ito nang pakikipagpulong nina Speaker Romualdez at Deputy Majority Leader Erwin Tulfo sa mga kinatawan ng producers, retailers, at grocery stores noong Martes, kung saan itinanggi ng mga ito na nagpatupad sila ng substantial price changes.

“I would ask Chairman Mark Enverga of the Committee on Agriculture to immediately start the ball rolling for an investigation into the disconnect between farmgate and retail prices of basic goods,” ayon kay Speaker Romualdez, pinuno ng mahigit 300-miyembro ng Kamara de Representantes.

“The discrepancy between farmgate and retail prices of basic goods is alarming and warrants immediate attention. We cannot ignore the plight of our farmers who are struggling to make ends meet, nor can we turn a blind eye to the burden placed on consumers,” dagdag pa niya.

Sa naturang pulong, ipinabatid ni Jayson Cainglet ng Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (SINAG) sa Speaker na ang farmgate prices ng bigas, poultry, pork, at maging sibuyas ay napanatili sa nakalipas na tatlong buwan, upang hindi magkaroon ng pagtaas ng presyo sa mga naturang items.

Siniguro naman ni Speaker Romualdez sa mga producers at retailers na iimbestigahan ng Kamara ang naturang price discrepancy, dahil committed rin umano siya pagsasagawa ng masusing pagrepaso sa umiiral na mga batas upang protektahan ang interes ng mga consumers at producers at maiwasan ang profiteering.

“It is imperative that we conduct a comprehensive review of our laws to ensure that they effectively safeguard the interests of our farmers and consumers. We must take proactive measures to prevent profiteering and promote a fair and transparent trading environment,” ani Speaker Romualdez.

Hinimok rin naman ng Speaker ang lahat ng stakeholders, kabilang na ang mga government agencies, industry representatives, at consumer advocacy groups, na aktibong lumahok sa imbestigasyon at mag-ambag sa pagbuo ng mga epektibong policy interventions.

Sinabi rin ni Speaker Romualdez na layunin rin ng review na tukuyin at tugunan ang mga loopholes na maaaring makapag-contribute sa profiteering at unfair pricing practices sa supply chain.

“At the end of the day, we want to make sure that all the stakeholders in whatever industry or sectors are viable, if they are in the business side of it, so that it becomes sustainable so that we can continue delivering basic goods and services to the consumers at sustainable, affordable prices,” paliwanag pa ni Speaker Romualdez.

Samantala, habang isinasagawa ang proseso ng pagbuo ng mga reporma upang matiyak ang matatag na suplay at abot-kayang presyo ng pagkain, sinabi ni Romualdez na ang Kamara ay nananatiling committed sa pagsuporta sa mga safety nets, at maging pagpapalawak dito, upang maprotektahan ang mahihinang sektor ng lipunan mula sa epekto ng pagtaas ng presyo ng pagkain.

“We would have to work toward widening the scope of these interventions while we are simultaneously working on the long-term solution or target of rice self-sufficiency, and efficiencies are generated, and less dependence on expensive, imported rice,” ani Speaker Romualdez.

Tinukoy pa ni Speaker Romualdez ang Cash and Rice Assistance (CARD) program, na isang joint initiative ng House at ng Department of Social Welfare and Development, na nagkakaloob sa mga kuwalipikadong indigents ng bigas, kasama ng cash at iba pang food items.

Binanggit rin naman niya ang Assistance to Individuals in Crisis (AICS) Program ng DSWD, na nagbibigay ng tulong medikal, libing, transportasyon, edukasyon, pagkain, o tulong pinansyal sa mga family in crisis, gayundin ang Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP), na idinisenyo naman para sa mga taong klasipikadong nasa “near poor” segment upang hindi sila tuluyan pang maghirap.