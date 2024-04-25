Umaabot sa P29.5 milyon ang halaga ng mga pinatuyong dahon ng marijuana o kush na nakumpiska ng Bureau of Customs (BOC) mula sa isang shipment na mula sa Thailand.

Ayon sa BOC, nadiskubre ang 74 kahon ng marijuana sa shipment na dumating sa bansa noong Abril 12 at naka-consign sa Philippians 419 Export and Import Gen Mdse Corp., sa isinagawang 100% physical examination dito sa Designated Examination Area (DEA) ng Manila International Container Port (MICP).

Nabatid na nang inspeksiyunin ng mga ahente ng Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS)-MICP ang tatlo sa mga kahon, na nakapangalan sa isang Wilma Bulahagui at Erickson Bulahagui, ay dito na nila nabuking ang nasa 21,071 gramo ng kush, na may estimated street value na P29,499,400.

Pinuri naman ni BOC Commissioner Bien Rubio ang operasyon at nanindigan sa mandato ng ahensya at direktiba ni Pang. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. na pigilan ang pagpasok ng mga smuggled goods at iligal na droga sa bansa.

“We are seeing this modus more and more these days of marijuana being shipped through balikbayan boxes, which have become symbols of the Filipino diaspora. It’s sad to think that this modus is using something ubiquitous to every Filipino family as a balikbayan box because it degrades what that box symbolizes for us,” ayon kay Rubio.

Nabatid naman mula kay CIIS Director Verne Enciso na ang physical examination ay isinagawa nila noong Abril 19, 23, at 24 matapos na makatanggap ang CIIS MICP office ng “derogatory information” na ang shipment ay may lamang ilegal na droga.

“Based on the report from our field station at the MICP, the shipment was declared to contain only household items, shoes, and motor parts from Thailand. We so far opened three boxes out of the 74 boxes found and now we have positive confirmation of the presence of marijuana,” aniya.

Kaagad namang naglabas si MICP District Collector Mimel Talusan ng Warrant of Seizure and Detention (WSD) sa shipment matapos ang pagkadiskubre sa mga illegal drugs.

Nagpahayag naman ng pag-asa si Deputy Commissioner for Customs Intelligence Group Juvymax Uy na ang mga operasyong isinasagawa ng BOC ay maghahatid ng malinaw na mensahe sa mga tiwaling indibidwal, grupo at organisasyon na nasa likod ng modus.

“This should serve as a warning that not only are we going to seize the products, but we are going to make arrests, too, and prosecute at the fullest extent of the law. We will hold smugglers and their partners accountable and pursue aggressive prosecution of these cases,” aniya.

Nabatid na ipagpapatuloy rin naman ng assigned Customs examiner ang masusing eksaminasyon ng shipment, kabilang na ang pagbubukas ng mga kahon, sa presensiya ng ahente mula sa CIIS, Enforcement and Security Service (ESS), Customs Anti-Illegal Drug Task Force (CAIDTF), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Environmental Protection and Compliance Division (EPCD), at Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Magsasagawa rin ang PDEA ng confirmatory testing sa mga samples ng naturang suspected dried marijuana.

Ang mga natitira pa namang kahon ay ibinalik sa container, na selyado at naka-padlock para sa safekeeping.

Ayon sa BOC, ang consignees, senders, at recipients ng mga balikbayan boxes ay maaaring maharap sa paglabag sa Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) at Republic Act No. 9165 o The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.