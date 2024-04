SINO ang mag-aakala na legit na mag-beshy ang American pop diva na si Beyonce at ang batang Pinoy na si Tyler Ramos?

Sa katunayan, nagpadala pa ng laruan at bulaklak ang global pop superstar para sa dalawang taong gulang na batang Noypi.

Ebidensya rito ang nag-viral na video ng influencer na si Bea Fabregas, ina ni Tyler, kung saan paulit-ulit na binanggit nito na ‘friend’ niya si Beyoncé.

Sa latest Instagram post ni Bea, ibinida niya ang mga natanggap na bulaklak at laruan ng bata.

“For the record @beyonce and Tyler are now actually, officially friends! Through the power of Queen B’s internet (millions of views and likes it’s crazy!) she saw the video and sent over some of her favorite blue flowers, a new animal best friend for Tyler and the sweetest message that our family will now always treasure. In her note, which she started out with “To my friend Tyler” she said, “I see your halo, Tyler””.

Dahil dito, pinasalamatan ni Bea si Beyoncé at ang mga netizen na nagpa-trending sa nasabing video.

“Thank you so much for thinking of our little family @yvettenoelschure @beyonce. I mean with the amount of mentions and videos Beyonce gets everyday, it still blows our mind to know time was set aside to send this sweet gift over. My mama heart,” ani Bea.

“Thank you to everyone who shared it, commented, liked it. Tyler may be too young to remember all these, but I’ll always remind him to dream big and shoot for the stars!! BEYONCE SENT MY BABY FLOWERS!!!!” dagdag pa nito.