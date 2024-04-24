PINAG-AARALAN na ni Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Rommel Francisco Marbil ang mga legal na probisyon bago pirmahan ang rekomendasyon na pagbawi sa mga license to own and possess firearms (LTOPF) ng 19 na baril na pag-aari ni Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) founder na si Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

“They are checking the legal provisions. I have it reviewed before I sign it,” ito ang sagot ni Marbil sa text message nang kumpirmahin sa kanya ng mga miyembro ng media sa Camp Crame kung natanggap na niya ang rekomendasyon.

Noong Martes, kinumpirma ng PNP-Firearms and Explosives Office (FEO) na nagpadala na ito ng rekomendasyon kay Marbil para sa posibleng pagbawi sa LTOPF ng mga baril ni Quiboloy.

Ayon kay PNP-FEO Public Information Office (PIO) chief Police Major Lady Lou Gondales, naendorso na nila ang pagbawi sa LTOPF ni Quiboloy at lima pa niyang kasamahan sa KOJC.

Si Quiboloy ay mayroong nakabinbing warrant of arrest sa mga kasong child abuse, sexual assault, trafficking, exploitation and discrimination.

“Based on the recommendation of our Firearms License Restoration and Revocation Board (FLRRB), they recommended the cancellation or revocation of Quiboloy’s, Ms. Canada’s, and others’ LTOPF,” ayon kay Gondales.

“This is in the premise of their violation of section 26.1 of the Implementing Rules and Regulations of the Republic Act 10591 otherwise known as Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act,” dagdag nito.

Pinirmahan ni Deputy Chief for Operations Lt. Gen. Michael John Dubria ang nasabing resolusyon at hinihintay na lang nila itong aprubahan ng PNP chief.

Inilabas ng FEO ang rekomendasyon matapos kuwestiyunin ni Senator Risa Hontiveros ang PNP kung bakit hindi pa kinukumpiska ang mga baril ni Quiboloy sa kabila ng kinakaharap nitong patong-patong na kaso.(Edwin Balasa)