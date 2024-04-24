BINI, BGYO management idedemanda mga naninira

Pumalag na ang Star Magic at Star Hunt sa mga fake news at paninira na binabato sa mga P-pop idol groups na BINI at BGYO.

Sa statement na nilabas ng legal counsel ng grupong BINI at BGYO na si Atty. Joji Alonso ay magsasampa sila ng kaso na may kinalaman sa cyberbullying at anti-libel sa mga naninira at gumagawa ng kuwento laban sa mga Kapamilya idol groups.

“BGYO, BINI, and its respective members have been the subject of malicious online attacks designed to seriously hurt and damage their reputation.

“These continuous reckless posting and sharing of harmful, negative, and false accusations are violative of cyberbullying and anti-libel laws,” umpisa ng statement.

Pinakiusapan din nila ang mga netizen na maging responsable sa paggamit ng social media.

“With the prevalence of social media and digital platforms where content shared become permanent for public’s consumption, we ask the netizens to be responsible in posting and spreading hurtful content. It is everyone’s duty to create a safe online environment, rather than be the first to commit criminal acts. The past months have been a painful experience for BGYO and BINI’s members as they learn the value of personal accountability. Both groups have gained the courage to stand-up against online bullies.”

Sa huling bahagi ng statement ay nabanggit ang mga legal action na gagawin nila sa mga magkakalat ng mga malisosyong balita sa BINI at BGYO.

“BGYO and BINI’s management will take legal action against these emboldened bashers who circulate unfounded rumors. Appropriate government agencies and private service providers have been tapped to gather evidence and hold these perpetrators accountable for their unlawful behavior. Filing of criminal cases will be set in motion.

“Again, we remind the public that it is not only crucial to call out acts of bashing and cyberbullying, but to show kindness and accord everyone due respect, both online and in real life,” pagtatapos ng statement.

Since last year ay kung ano-anong mga intriga at balita ang binabato sa mga miyembro ng BGYO at recently nga ay nag-trend ang #DisbandBGYO kung saan nadamay rin ang ilang members ng BINI sa mga fake news.

‘Yun na!