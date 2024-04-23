CCP, may pasabog sa Earth Day celeb

Kasabay ng Earth Day ngayong Abril, may panibagong pasabog ang Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP)!

Ito ay ang “Dagitab Digital,” isang light, sound at projection presentation ng CCP kung saan mapapakinggan ang mga unique architectural elements ng Bamboo Pavilion sa Liwasang Kalikhasan.

Pinangunahan ito ng Production Design at Technical Services Division, sa ilalim ng Production and Exhibition Department, CCP Dagitab Digital.

Bumuo si technical director D Cortezano ng isang light show na nagpapakita ng architectural prowess ng local traditional structures.

Si Cortezano ay resident technical director ng Arete sa Ateneo de Manila University at faculty member ng Ateneo Fine Arts, Guang Ming College, at Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Valenzuela Theater Arts program.

“Compared to previous light shows, we are exploring an interactive type of installation, where passing through the space instead of being a sit-down experience can help keep the audience interested. The experience needs to be curated. The audience experience needs to be clear from the moment they enter to the time they exit the structure,” saad nito.

“Most performances, which use lighting design, are produced in conventional settings such as theaters and other performing venues. Through Dagitab Digital, we challenge conventions. The featured light designers work on the unconventional space — with all its idiosyncrasies and elements – to create a one-of-a-kind show,” pagbibida naman ni CCP Artistic Director Dennis N. Marasigan.

Magsisimula ang Dagitab Digital Earth Day sa April 25 sa CCP Front Lawn.

Bahagi rin ng Earth Day 2024 celebration ng CCP ang Mebuyan’s Colony na may temang “Planet vs. Plastics.

Samantala, mapapanuod naman ang facade light show ng CPP hanggang April 30 ng 6:30-10:00 pm kada araw maliban tuwing Lunes. (Natalia Antonio)