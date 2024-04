Kinondena ni House Committee on Constitutional Reform chairperson at Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus Rodriguez ang mga ekonomista ng University of the Philippines (UP) na tutol sa pag-i sa economic provi-sions ng 1987 Constitution.

“This group is anti-development, anti-employment, anti-economic progress, and anti-poor. They are trying to block economic Charter reforms which we believe will bring in more foreign direct investments (FDIs), which in turn will accelerate our country’s economic development, and create more job and in-come opportunities for our people,” sabi ni Rodriguez.

Sinabi ni Rodriguez na ang UP, kung saan siya kumuha ng law degree, ay kilala sa aktibismo at academic freedom kung saan yumayabong ang mga ideya para sa pag-unlad.

“But its economists and other academicians should not find fault in every proposal from govern-ment, including Congress. They should not oppose just for the sake of opposing,” sabi ng solon. (Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)