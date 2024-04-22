Marcio Lassiter matinik pa sa tres

PANG-APAT na si San Miguel gunner Marcio Lassiter sa listahan ng career 3-pointers made ng PBA.

Dalawang tres ang inihulog ni Super Marcio sa first quarter lang ng 120-100 win ng Beermen sa NorthPort bago tumapos ng 4 for 5.

Nakaipon na ang 12-year veteran ng 1,197 triples, ibinaba sa No. 5 si James Yap (1,194) ng Blackwater.

“It’s a tremendous feat,” wika ni Lassiter paglabas ng dugout ng PhilSports Arena nitong Linggo. “Just to be in the same breath as the legends before me, even to be on the same platform and grace the court with them is truly a blessing.”

Ang active player na nasa unahan niya sa listahan ay si Ginebra veteran point LA Tenorio (1,218). No. 1 sa listahan si Jimmy Alapag (1,250), kasunod si Allan Caidic (1,242).

Kakayanin kaya, o may balak ba, si Marcio na habulin ang tatlo?

Bago sumagot ay napabuntong-hininga ang Fil-Am.

“You know, I don’t know the number,” tugon niya. “That number is right there, but you know, trust me it’s not gonna be easy.”

Alam niya, marked man na siya sa SMB kasama si June Mar Fajardo kaya naka-focus sa kanila ang depensa ng kalaban.

“Like today, they wanted to double June Mar so I had to be prepared (from the outside),” lahad ni Lassiter. “You never know. … I just have to continue my crop. I’m not really thinking about that, I’m more focus on the win.” (Vladi Eduarte)