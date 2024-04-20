Pinagbibitiw ng isang kongresista si Vice President Sara Duterte bilang kalihim ng Department of Education (DepEd).

Ayon kay Manila Rep. Joel Chua nanahimik si Duterte habang ang kanyang pamilya ay binabanatan si Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr., at wala ring ginawa upang ipagtanggol ang Pilipinas laban sa mga agresibong hakbang ng China laban sa mga Pilipino sa West Philippine Sea.

“Nearly two years after assumption to the Office of the Vice President, it is time for accountability for VP Sara Duterte and the Duterte family,” giit ni Chua sa isang pahayag.

“The Vice President should show some decency by resigning from her DepEd post at the very least,” dagdag pa ng kongresista.

Ipinunto ni Chua na habang walang ginagawa si Duterte laban sa mga insulto at atake ng kanyang pamilya sa Pangulo ay patuloy itong nakikinabang bilang bahagi ng opisyal ng pamilya ng Pangulo.

“She should draw the line instead of pretending to be a full partner of the President,” giit ni Chua.

Pinasaringan din ni Chua ang mga performance ni Duterte bilang kalihim ng DepEd.

“The so-called Catch-Up Fridays at DepEd schools have been a waste of time with no real results to show,” dagdag pa ni Chua. “Learning deficits from the pandemic are worsened by the continuing resort to modules and online classes which were ineffective during the pandemic and are still ineffective now.”

“She cannot have the best of both worlds by being a fence sitter while her family and their allies challenge the authority and mandate of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. while having little to show for in terms of substantive results at the Department of Education, where she is Secretary,” giit ni Chua.

Inilabas ni Chua ang pahayag matapos na maisapubliko ang panayam kay First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos kung saan naglabas ito ng sama ng loob sa Ikalawang pangulo. (Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)