Kyle nataranta sa prank ni Andrea

Kilig much ang mga faney nina Andrea Brillantes, Kyle Echarri, dahil sa kumalat na convo nila sa social media.

Makikita nga kasi ang pag-chat nilang dalawa, na sa simula ay nag-send muna si Andrea ng photo niya na tila may sugat siya sa face.

“Hello. Me is ok. I got jumped tho. But. It’s okay!” sunod-sunod na chika ni Blythe kay Kyle.

“Huh???? What do you mean jumped? What happened? What did you lose?” sunod-sunod na tanong naman ni Kyle kay Andrea.

“Someone attacked me. Can’t talk right now. Stop calling!” sey naman ni Andrea kay Kyle.

“What do you mean attacked? Where? How?” hirit naman ni Kyle kay Andrea.

Sa TikTok ay medyo tinakpan ang iba pa nilang convo, kaya nahirapan ang mga netizen na intihindin. Pero sa X (Twitter) ay may mga nakabasa, gamit ang ‘how to see covered text in blue’.

“No????” reaksyon ni Kyle.

“I’m inside a van rn (right now) so it’s madilim!” sey ni Andrea.

“Huh???

“Sino kasama mo?

“Blythe what happened?

“Where r u!?” sunod-sunod na tanong ni Kyle kay Andrea, na ang ibang letra ay all caps pa, ha! Na meaning, sobrang taranta ni Kyle sa kuwento ni Blythe.

Makikita rin ang mga chika ni Kyle kay Blythe na…

“What happened please tell me.

“You have first aid at the hotel dapat.

“Where did it happened?

“What did you lose?

“And please go home now.

“You got jumped by a bunch of girls?

“Call me when you get home! My heart’s racing.”

“Hey update me when you can please.”

“That wasn’t cool.”

At siyempre, and ending nga ay inamin na rin ni Andrea na prank lang `yon.

“Pranking my family, friends, and bosses with this ‘hurt filter’ while I’m at Coachella,” sabi ni Andrea.

Pero, bilib na bilib ang mga fan sa tindi ng atensiyon, pag-aalala ni Kyle kay Andrea, ha!

Kinilig nga ang lahat, na feel na feel nga raw na concern na concern si ‘boyfriend’ eh.

Well, kaloka!