Kinalampag ng mga alkalde ng Iloilo City at Bacolod City si Vice President Sara Duterte na sumunod sa principle of delicadeza at mag-resign sa Gabinete makaraang lumahok siya sa mga rally na humihiling sa pagpapatalsik kay Presidente Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Sa magkahiwalay na statements, binatikos nina Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas at Bacolod City Mayor Albee Benitez ang Vice President sa pagtawid sa linya at sa paglahok sa mga protesta na pumupukol ng seditious attacks laban sa Pangulo.

“In light of recent events, it is crucial for all cabinet members to uphold the utmost support and unity. Secretary Sara’s presence at events where the leadership is criticized has raised concerns. Adhering to the principle of delicadeza, it may be wise for her to consider stepping down to preserve the integrity and unity of the administration,” pahayag ni Mayor Benitez.

“If a cabinet secretary cannot give full and complete support to the President who appointed him or her, the best and only option available is to resign,” pagbibigay-diin ni Mayor Treñas.

Ito ay makaraang magpahayag ng suporta ang dalawang alkalde kay First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos na inalmahan ang seditious attacks at ouster plots laban sa Pangulo.

Kapwa sinang-ayunan nina Benitez at Treñas ang First Lady, at sinabing ang Vice President ay tumawid sa linya “na hindi dapat tawiran” sa gitna ng mga alegasyon ng secret deal sa pagitan ng kanyang amang si dating Presidente Rodrigo Duterte at ng Chinese government.

“We empathize with the First Lady as she expresses her disappointment that the Vice President attends rallies where the President is criticized,” nakasaad sa joint statement na inilabas ng dalawang local chief executives.

“It seems inappropriate for a Vice President, who campaigned under the same party banner as the President, to participate in such events and react with amusement to the attacks,” anila.

Binigyang-diin din ng dalawang alkalde mula sa Western Visayas na nadismaya sila sa Vice President nang sumali ito sa mga rally na nananawagan ng pagpapatalsik sa Pangulo, iginiit na key member siya ng gabinete ni Presidente Marcos.

Itinalaga ni Presidente Marcos si Duterte na pamunuan ang Department of Education (DepEd), isa sa pinakamalaking executive agencies ng bansa na may mandato “na protektahan at isulong ang karapatan ng bawat Pilipino sa “quality, equitable, culture-based, and complete basic education.”

“Moreover, as the Secretary of Education, she is a key member of the President’s cabinet. A certain level of solidarity is expected. There are unspoken rules and lines that should not be crossed,” pagbibigay-diin pa ng local chief executives.

Nauna rito ay ipinagtanggol ni San Jose del Monte City Rep. Rida Robes ang First Lady, ipinaliwanag na ang reaksiyon nito sa mga pag-atake kay Presidente Marcos, na isiniwalat ang umano’y secret deal sa pagitan ng dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte at ng China, ay hindi lamang “delayed but also kind.”

“They savaged her husband and to her credit, her reaction was not only delayed but also polite. Now, compare her language to the venom spilled by the Dutertes. Is the First Lady’s statement factual? Yes. It is based on the truth. It is an honest reaction to insults uttered during a rally that happened,” anang mambabatas.

Sumang-ayon si Robes na ang First Lady ay laging mabait sa Vice President subalit tumawid ito sa linya nang dumalo sa isang rally na hindi lamang nanira sa Presidente kundi nanawagan din sa pagpapatalsik dito.

“They are now taking to the streets to call for his ouster and yet the Palace respects their exercise of free speech. And these same people are saying that the First Lady due to her position is not entitled to the same right to express her opinion,” ani Robes.