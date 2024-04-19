Jericho Rosales asam ang TV reunion with Kristine Hermosa

In full swing na ang showbiz comeback ni Jericho Rosales sa Kapamilya network. Kuwento nga ni Echo, grateful at excited siya sa upcoming project niya with Dreamscape Entertainment.

“Sobrang tagal kong hindi nakabalik dito but the energy is still there. It’s nice to be back here sa ABS but for this one, I accepted the project under Dreamscape and it’s a really good project,” sabi ni Jericho.

Bukod sa teleserye, naghahanda na rin si Echo sa movie comeback at nakipag-meeting na rin siya with Star Cinema.

“For me, timing is everything. If the perfect project is something that is aligned sa goals ko for my career then it’s a yes. It’s a yes year for me,” sey pa rin ni Echo.

Wish din ni Echo na magkaroon ng reunion project kasama ang dating ka-love team na si Kristine Hermosa.

“I’ve been asking for the longest time pero it’s up to Kristine and no pressure,” sabi pa rin ni Jericho.

Talagang booked and busy si Echo this year pero sana nga mag-manifest ang reunion project with Kristine, ‘di ba? For sure, looking forward na ang fans at viewers sa exciting surprises ni Echo this year.

Bongga nga ‘yon ‘pag nagkataon. (Dondon Sermino)