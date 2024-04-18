Nagpositibo ang isang impormasyon na nagresulta sa pagkakumpiska ng may P218.48 milyong halaga ng hinihinalang shabu ng Bureau of Customs (BOC) kamakalawa sa Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

Ang shipment, na dumating mula sa Zimbabwe noong Abril 13 sa Paircargo warehouse facility sa NAIA, ay unang idineklara bilang “machinery muffler” ngunit isinailalim sa profiling ng Intelligence Division matapos na makatanggap ng ulat.

“Our Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) at NAIA verified the information we received. After which, we tasked the X-ray Inspection Project (XIP) to inspect the dubious images that were then found to be suspicious,” ayon kay BOC Commissioner Bien Rubio.

“The examination of the shipment and K-9 sweeping discovered what was described as white crystalline substances hidden inside the mufflers. The initial test conducted on these substances yielded a positive result for the presence of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu,” aniya.

Ayon kay CIIS Director Verne Enciso, ang mga substances na nadiskubre ay umaabot sa kabuuang 32.13 kilogramo, at may estimated street value na P218,484,000.

“This operation is in line with our President’s directive to intensify our anti-drugs smuggling campaign by using our massive international and local networks to determine the source of the illegal drugs trade,” aniya.

Isinagawa ang operasyon matapos na pangunahan ni Pang. Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. ang inspeksiyon sa mahigit dalawang tonelada ng shabu na nagkakahalaga ng P13.3 bilyon sa Batangas, kung saan pinuri niya ang mga ahente dahil sa pagtatagumpay ng operasyon, nang hindi kinakailangang gumamit ng karahasan.

“This is the biggest shipment of shabu na nahuli natin. But not one person died. Walang namatay, walang nagputukan, walang nasaktan. Basta’t in-operate natin na dahan-dahan,” aniya pa.

Nagpaabot naman ng buong suporta ang BOC sa kasalukuyang istratehiya na paggamit ng intelligence capabilities sa kampanya ng administrasyong Marcos laban sa ilegal na droga.

Sinabi ni Rubio na ipagpapatuloy ng bureau ang pag-operate at pangangalap ng intelligence, at tinukoy ang pahayag ng pangulo na ito ang tanging susi upang pabagsakin ang sindikato ng ilegal na droga sa bansa.

Nabatid na ang pakete ay ipinadala ng isang Isaac Chikore mula sa Harare, Zimbabwe at naka-consigned sa isang Christine Tigranes mula sa Balingasa Queen, Manila.

Samantala, sa kanyang panig, binigyang-diin naman ni Deputy Commissioner for Customs Intelligence Group Juvymax Uy ang kahalagahan ng intelligence gathering sa mga operasyon ng ahensiya.

“Key to stopping these shipments is our ability to collect intelligence and the experience and knowledge that our officers have gathered over the years. Our officers are well-trained to identify these shipments that might contain potentially dangerous substances to protect our people,” aniya.

Ang pagkakadiskubre at pagkakumpiska sa 32.13 kilogramo ng shabu sa NAIA ay nagresulta sa pagkaaresto ni Tigranes, na nahaharap na ngayon sa kasong paglabag sa Section 118 (prohibited importation and exportation) at Section 1400 (misdeclaration) in goods declaration in relation to Section 1113 (property subject to seizure and forfeiture) ng Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) at Republic Act No. 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002).