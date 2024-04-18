Malabon City Admin binahagi mga stratehiya sa pamamahala ng housing programs sa UK

Nagsilbi si Malabon City Administrator Dr. Alexander Rosete bilang isa sa mga tagapagsalita sa in-person workshop session sa Housing Studies Association (HSA) Annual Conference 2024 sa Manchester, United Kingdom noong Martes, Abril 16.

Ang HSA Annual Conference 2024, na may temang “Healthy Homes, Healthy Lives: Exploring the Intersections of Health and Housing,” ay nagbigay ng forum para sa mga researcher, practitioner, at policymakers upang tuklasin ang mga kumplikadong koneksyon sa pagitan ng pabahay at kalusugan, magbahagi ng mga makabagong diskarte sa pagtataguyod ng malusog na pabahay, at bumuo ng mga estratehiya para sa pagtugon sa mga problem sa kalusugan na nauugnay sa pabahay. Nilalayon nitong talakayin ang pananaliksik sa pabahay ng malawakan at alamin ang kritikal na kaugnayan sa pagitan ng pabahay at kalusugan.

Ginanap ito sa Crowne Plaza Royal Victoria Sheffield sa UK.

Bilang nag-iisang Filipino presenter sa conference, si Dr. Rosete, na pinuno ng Malabon City Housing and Urban Development Department (CHUDD) at dating direktor at chief administrative officer ng Manila Urban Settlements Office, ay nagbahagi ng mga estratehiya sa pamamahala para sa matagumpay na pagpapatupad ng Manila’s “Land for the Landless Housing Services Program (LLP) Before Forty Years,” sa mga practitioners, housing providers at policymakers, at iba pang mga kalahok sa conference.

Ang LLP ay isa sa mga urban land tenure security strategies na ipinatupad sa Lungsod ng Maynila na naglalayong magtayo ng mga de-kalidad na tahanan at ligtas na mga lugar sa lungsod para sa mga informal settler families (ISFs) upang sila ay makapanirahan sa isang ligtas na kapaligiran.

Ang talakayan ay umikot sa mga interbensyon na magpapalakas sa mga patakaran, proyekto, aktibidad, at pagsusuri ng LLP, at matiyak ang pamantayan sa pagsusuri ng United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) sa relevance, coherence, effectiveness, efficiency, sustainability, and impact on the changing times para makabuo ng permanenteng solusyon sa mga programang pabahay sa lungsod.

“We have discussed the best practices done regarding the LLP implementation, to be able to inspire and share our observations, experiences, and learnings to other housing providers so that housing programs in Malabon and other cities in the different countries will be developed to serve all those who are in need better. In Malabon, the city government led by our Mayor Jeannie Sandoval eyes to provide healthy, quality homes for our beloved Malabueños,” sambit ni Dr. Rosete.

Noong Pebrero 2024, nagsilbi rin Dr. Rosete bilang nag-iisang Filipino conference paper presenter at ibinahagi ang housing and urban development initiatives ng Malabon sa mga practitioner mula sa United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, at iba pang bansa sa Asia-Pacific Network for Housing Research – 13th Australasian Housing Researchers’ Conference sa University of South Australia – City West Campus, City of Adelaide.