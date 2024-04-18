Makatotohanan at tapat ang mga pahayag ni First Lady Liza Marcos sa gitna ng mga insulto, kawalang galang at seditious attacks laban kay Presidente Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., ayon kay San Jose del Monte Rep. Rida Robes.

Sa isang statement, binigyang-diin ni Rep. Robes na ang reaksiyon ng First Lady sa mga pag-atake kay Presidente Marcos, na isiniwalat ang umano’y secret deal sa pagitan ni dating Presidente Rodrigo Duterte at ng China, “ay hindi lamang nabalam kundi magalang din.”

Sumang-ayon si Rep. Robes sa First Lady na “lagi siyang mabait” kay Vice President Sara Duterte, subalit ang huli ay lumagpas na sa linya nang dumalo ito sa isang rally na hindi lamang nanira sa Pangulo kundi humiling din sa pagpapatalsik sa kanya.

“They savaged her husband and to her credit, her reaction was not only delayed but also polite. Now, compare her language to the venom spoiled by the Dutertes?” ani Rep. Robes.

“Is the First Lady’s statement factual? Yes. It is based on the truth. It is an honest reaction to insults uttered during a rally that happened,” pagbibigay-diin ng kongresista.

.

Sinabi pa ni Rep. Robes na sa kabila ng seditious remarks laban sa Pangulo, ang Malacañang ay naging magalang sa mga kritiko ng Chief Executive.

“They are now taking to the streets to call for his ouster and yet the Palace respects their exercise of free speech,” anang mambabatas, binigyang-diin na si Presidente Marcos ay laging “statesman-like” kapag sumasagot sa kanyang mga kritiko.

“And these same people are saying that the First Lady due to her position is not entitled to the same right to express her opinion,” dagdag pa niya.

Sa kabila ng mga pag-atake ng dating pangulo, laging ipinagtatanggol ni Presidente Marcos ang bise-presidente, at sinabing nakapokus sila sa pagseserbisyo bilang duly-elected officials ng bansa.

“I have the most contact with Inday Sara and how we were with each other during the campaign, after the election, (our relationship) hasn’t really changed,” sabi ni PBBM, patungkol sa Vice President.