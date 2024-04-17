RIFA Cup nasungkit titulo ng Born-2013 Blue Eagles

Naungusan ng Midget D Born-2013 Football varsity team ng Ateneo de Manila Grade School sa iskor na 7-2 ang Claret School of Quezon City, kaya’t nasungkit nito ang championship round ng Rizal Football Association (RIFA) tournament.

Sa RIFA Finals na ginanap noong Abril 13 sa Moro Field ng Ateneo De Manila University sa Katipunan, Quezon City, nalusutan ng Midget D Born 2013 Football Varsity Team ng Ateneo ang Claret School upang makuha ang unang puwesto, sa likod na rin nang pagsisikap ng Most Valuable Player na si Jacob Navarro at Goalkeeper na si Nick Alexander “Niall” Enciso.

“It’s really exciting for all of us to do this together. We trained hard for this. We remembered everything our coaches taught us to be the best team on that field,” ayon kay Enciso.

“We dedicate this win to the Ateneo community, our coaches, our families, and our friends,” dagdag pa ng batang goalkeeper.

“Most of all, we dedicate this win to each other because this is something we will look back on to remember the hard work and sacrifice that come with the win,” pahayag naman ni Navarro.

Ang grupo, na pinamumunuan ni head coach JP Merida at assistant coach Jerwin Belina, ay binubuo rin nina Miguel Tagarda, Ryan Moti, Jose Bernal, Altis Villaseñor, Ryuji Alminar, Daniel Guerrero Jr., Ethan Villanueva, Marcus Cuyugan, Ryu Famorcan, Miggy Pineda, Mateo Roman, Kenzie Maglonso, Zac Diaz, Vayil Querol, Ethan Alferez, Temujin Posadas, Zach Bautista, at Gab Castro.

Nabatid na bago makarating sa championship round at pagkapanalo laban sa Claret School, kinailangan muna ng Ateneo Midgets D Born 2013 Football Varsity Team na makipaglaban sa mabibigat na kakumpetensiya, kabilang na ang football varsity teams ng Colegio San Agustin Boys at Holistic Education and Development Center (HEDCen).

Itinatag noong 1963, ang RIFA tournament ay naglalayong magsilbi sa mga kabataan sa pag-asang mapahusay ang kanilang mga kasanayan sa football.

Nais din nitong bumuo ng kooperasyon at pagtutulungan ng magkakasama, tumulong sa mga positibong social skills at ituro ang pagkakaroon ng respeto sa isa’t isa.