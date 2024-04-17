Nabigo si Pastor Apollo Quiboloy na ipaharang sa Supreme Court (SC) ang inisyung warrant of arrest ng Senado laban sa kanya.

Sa isang media brie¬fing, ipinaliwanag ni SC spokesperson Atty. Camille Ting na inatasan ng High Court ang mga respondent na magsumite ng kanilang komento sa loob ng 10 araw mula nang matanggap ang notice.

Hindi pa nadedesisyunan ng korte ang petition for certiorari and prohibition with application for issuance of a temporary restraining order o ang writ of preliminary injunction na inihain ni Quiboloy.

“This does not mean that the Supreme Court denied the TRO. All they want to do is to find out the side of the Senate regarding the issuance of the TRO,” paliwanag ni Ting.

“Since walang TRO na inisyu po ‘yung Supreme Court, this means that the arrest [order is] valid and outstanding,” dagdag pa niya.

Si Quiboloy ay inisyuhan ng arrest warrant ng Senado dahil sa hindi pagsipot sa hearing ng Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality na pinamumunuan ni Senadora Risa Hontiveros.

Tiniyak naman ni Hontiveros na nakahanda siyang sagutin ang petisyon ni Quiboloy sa tulong ng abogado niyang si da¬ting Senior Associate Jus-tice Antonio Carpio.

“My counsel, former Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio, is with me, ready to study, deliberate, and respond as soon as possible,” sabi ni Honti-veros sa isang statement.

“While we have yet to receive and read the Order, we certainly will comply with the directive of the SC, cognizant of the principle of separation of powers and with only the highest respect for our institutions,” dagdag pa niya.

Bukod sa warrant of arrest ng Senado, nag-isyu rin ng warrant of arrest ang Pasig at Davao Regional Trial Court laban sa lider ng Kingdom of Jesus Christ. (Dindo Matining)